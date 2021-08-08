Panther National Partners With Tesla To Build A Luxury Community That Is Sustainable

Tesla is building a new 218-home luxury development in Florida with solar roofs, batteries, and EV chargers, Yahoo! News reports. Centaur US Holdings is developing the new community, Panther National, around a golf course in Palm Beach. The golf course was designed by Jack Nicklaus, a famous retired professional golfer. The community will cover 2,400 acres. Max Strang, a world-renowned architect based out of Miami, will design the homes.

Panther National announced in July that it was partnering with Tesla Energy to install rooftop solar power systems and Powerwalls, and stated that Tesla’s vision aligns with its own. The aim here is for luxury lifestyle amenities in an energy-efficient and sustainable environment. Panther National said:

“Energy independence and sustainable energy generation has always been the driving force behind Tesla’s focus on home energy systems. Tesla’s vision aligns with Panther National, a new residential development in Florida that combines high-end architecture and amenities with a commitment to clean energy. Tesla plans to install cutting-edge clean energy products throughout the sustainably designed community at Panther National, including Tesla Powerwall+ and Tesla Solar products.”

The company also added that Tesla was happy to collaborate with Panther National Development’s team since they share the goal of building cleaner and more resilient communities. The team is being led by Dominik Senn in collaboration with Willstrong, its construction partner. The company added that with its partners, they are creating modern, energy-independent residences that blend sustainability with elegant architecture.

“The development incorporates site-driven and climate-driven design philosophies that will be coupled with the innovative energy technologies provided by Tesla Energy.”

The Tesla solar panels, Powerwall+ with an integrated inverter, and Tesla wall connectors will work in tandem as a cohesive system that enables residents to become energy independent. Panther National noted that its flat roof design in combination with the Florida sun creates the ideal environment for Tesla’s solar panels. Tesla’s Powerwall+ will replace outdated and noisy generators that are used in storm-prone areas.

The company added that Tesla has made its home energy system affordable for homebuyers throughout the nation — not just for those with the means to afford luxury homes.

“Tesla Energy has diligently refined its system to achieve competitive pricing, ensuring that the home energy systems are accessible to homebuyers throughout the United States. Together with Tesla, Panther National will achieve its vision of creating sustainable buildings and energy independence in a world-class setting.”

The championship core golf course was designed by Jack Nicklaus, and the company added that it offers exclusive access to luxury lifestyle facilities. The aim is the feel of a 5-star resort, but with sustainability and energy independence front and center. There will also be a spa, athletic club, kids club, swimming, and even premium dining. Yes, this is aimed at the luxury homebuyer, not the mass market. Construction for this project is expected to start around the end of this year.

My Thoughts

Sustainability is often seen by many living around the poverty line as a luxury item. I know this because I’ve been in that headspace. Many of my neighbors think solar is something that only the rich can afford. This will change, but in time. As someone who’s been without a home before, I appreciate the work Tesla is doing to make energy independence more affordable.

Note that despite this luxury project, Tesla isn’t a luxury-only company. Unfortunately, Tesla’s reputation as being luxury-only often keeps those who can afford Tesla’s energy products today from even considering Tesla. Tesla actually offers the cheapest solar power systems in the country, and for a decade, let alone two, homeowners who go solar can typically save thousands if not tens of thousands of dollars.

In June, I interviewed John of Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley and he opened my mind to just how affordable Tesla’s solar system truly is. I referred to this interview when I was talking with my landlady about solar. She said she would love to include solar but doesn’t have the budget for it and never really considered Tesla. Perhaps if she looked at financing for it and the long-term savings, she’d change her mind. Many communities that are middle class or lower class don’t even think about adding solar due to the upfront costs that are involved. Some of these include having an electrician re-wire a home. For my own apartment to be energy independent, this would have to happen — my home is 150 years or so old.

We Need Luxury Buyers To Opt For Sustainability

While those who can’t afford such a lifestyle may feel envious, sad, or even motivated to attain the ability to afford such a lifestyle, and may flinch at the word “luxury buyer,” I believe that we need luxury buyers. Their decisions to use their money on products that are sustainable and that create energy independence pave the way for those without the means to one day have that same luxury — but at a lower cost. This is a reflection of Tesla’s Master Plan, actually. That same plan is why Tesla’s reputation of being a luxury company is what it is.

Luxury was Tesla’s initial target market, and it had to be for it to survive. This isn’t a good or bad thing, but a game. In order to beat the matrix, you have to play in it, so to speak. As prices continue to move lower, people will buy. This is why Tesla’s Model 3 is one of the best-selling vehicles ever — its affordability enabled millions of people to buy one.

I think we need to put aside the idea that luxury is bad if you’re unable to afford such a lifestyle, and use this knowledge to better yourself. This is something I’m personally working on in my own life. Having been homeless before, I can tell you that changing that mindset is extremely hard. Yet so empowering. I used to be in the camp that all rich people were bad because they mooched from the poor. This may be the case for some, but not for all.

So let’s put aside the idea that “luxury” = “bad because you took from others,” and replace it with “a market where you can grow and attain your own.” This changes the thought from “I can’t afford it” to “I can create my own,” and that thought can be applied to any business concept, goal, or plan.

Featured image from Panther National