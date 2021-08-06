Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Batteries

Project Symphony — Virtual Power Plant Project To Link 500+ Homes & Businesses

Published

The Western Australia Labor state government is moving forward with Project Symphony in a plan to link over 500 homes and businesses equipped with rooftop solar and home batteries in a virtual power plant. They plan also includes large appliances like air conditioners and electric hot water systems.

Virtual Power Plants (VPP) manage the flow of energy from individual home-based solar and batteries, aggregating them for storage and use. They help the grid to balance supply and demand. This increases the reliability and stability of the grid. It may mean that some home and business owners will have an extra income stream, selling power back into the grid when demand (and the price) is highest. It also stops surplus renewable energy from being wasted. 

Earlier this year, solar provided 65% of the power consumed on the SWIS (South West Integrated System) in Western Australia from the 1.3 GW installed on roofs alone. Sunny days mean lots of power. 

Australia has the highest penetration of rooftop solar in the world. Most states are at various stages of integrating small privately owned solar into some sort of VPP. There are times in South Australia when this power source can supply the needs of the whole grid in that state. 

To speed up the process, Victoria is offering subsidies for household battery purchases, with the provision that energy companies are allowed access to stored power during peak energy events. This would seriously reduce demand on the system at peak hours and reduce costs for all concerned. Much cheaper than putting in a big battery or another gas-fired power plant.

At some stage in the future, VPPs may also include electric vehicle charging and EV batteries as the grid switches from centralized generation to distributed energy resources.

Music to our ears indeed! 

 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

David Waterworth is a retired teacher who divides his time between looking after his grandchildren and trying to make sure they have a planet to live on. He owns 50 shares of Tesla [NASDAQ:TSLA].

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Bicycles

Walkin’ in Covid

Brisbane is in lockdown, and one of the few things we are allowed to do is go out for exercise. So we set off...

19 mins ago
Uluru Northern Territory Highway Australia Uluru Northern Territory Highway Australia

Batteries

Australian Miners Line Up For A Slice Of The EV Pie

Mining in Australia is big business, very big business. The royalties fund much of the government spending at the state and federal level. Providing...

1 day ago

Cars

Can Tesla, GM, Ford, & Others Deliver On Biden’s 50% EV By 2030 goal?

Is the 50% of light vehicles electrified by 2030 possible? Easily. And almost inevitably.

1 day ago

Clean Transport

Truckies Going Electric in Australia

Diesel ‘til I Die That might be the clarion call of truckers, but as Dylan said — the times, they are a changin’. Innovative...

3 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.