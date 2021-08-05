Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Cars

Tony Seba Strikes Again

Published

I have been a fan of Tony Seba for some time. I have watched his presentations on YouTube, read his book (Clean Disruption of Energy and Transportation, 2014) and devoured his reports. His latest one tends to be a compilation of his previous dissertations on disruptions and the speed with which they occur. It combines his insights on three areas and the way they can be combined to help solve the crisis in which we find ourselves. The technology exists; the only problem is our mindset. Here is the executive summary: 

“Technology disruptions already underway in the energy, transportation, and food sectors have extraordinary implications for climate change. These three disruptions alone, driven by just eight technologies, can directly eliminate over 90% of net greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions worldwide within 15 years. Market forces can be leveraged to drive the bulk of global GHG emissions mitigation because the technologies required are either already commercially available and competitive today, or can be deployed to market before 2025 with the right societal choices. The same technologies will also make the cost of carbon withdrawal affordable, meaning that moon shot breakthrough technologies are not required to solve the ‘Last Carbon Problem’ and go beyond net zero from 2035 onwards. Our previous research has shown that disruptions of the energy, transportation, and food sectors are inevitable. Solar, wind, and batteries (SWB) will disrupt coal, oil, and gas. Autonomous electric vehicles (A-EVs) providing transportation-as-a-service (TaaS) will disrupt internal combustion engines and private vehicle ownership. And precision fermentation and cellular agriculture (PFCA) will disrupt meat, milk, and other animal products. The three disruptions are already unfolding simultaneously, and their implications for climate change are profound. Yet it will be up to us to decide whether or not we deploy these technologies worldwide rapidly enough to avoid dangerous climate change.”

He adds: “Although disruptions of the energy, transportation, and food sectors are inevitable for purely economic reasons, it is possible to either accelerate or delay the disruptions and their associated emissions mitigation with good or bad choices.”

The full report is available here.

I would urge everybody to at least skim through it. It is not as radical as it sounds. And if it is, then maybe that’s what we need at the moment. 2050 is too late.

 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, ,
Written By

David Waterworth is a retired teacher who divides his time between looking after his grandchildren and trying to make sure they have a planet to live on. He owns 50 shares of Tesla [NASDAQ:TSLA].

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Batteries

Grid Storage Winners Part 2: How Much Of Which Storage By When?

Through 2060, pumped hydro storage will maintain its grid dominance, but redox flow technologies, lithium ion and many also-rans will deliver 3.6 TW.

April 30, 2021

Batteries

47 Scientists: World Should Go 100% Renewable Electricity By 2030

And 100% renewable energy no later than 2035.

April 10, 2021

Clean Power

Have Rosy Forecasts About the Legacy Energy Industry Created a Financial Bubble?

Originally published on EV Annex. By Charles Morris We’ve been hearing a lot lately about a “bubble” in Tesla and other EV-related stocks. However, a...

March 21, 2021

Clean Power

Imagining A World With Unlimited Clean Energy — RethinkX Report

The latest report from Tony Seba and RethinkX advocates for clean energy policies that will unlock prosperity and social justice.

November 7, 2020

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.