Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Researchers Alex Post and Erich Kisi. The company is looking to built a pilot manufacturing plant in NSW. Image: MGA Thermal
Researchers Alex Post and Erich Kisi. The company is looking to built a pilot manufacturing plant in NSW. Image: MGA Thermal

Clean Power

Building Blocks for the Future We Need

Published

Baseload, baseload, baseload is the cry of our FFF (Fossil Fuel Funded) politicians. This new product from the University of Newcastle might be the answer. Australian innovators have developed an energy-absorbing block that can scale up to replace coal in existing thermal power stations. Aging power stations can be kept in service longer, saving costs for power generators and their customers.

MGA, or Miscibility Gap Alloys, are capable of storing a huge amount of energy as heat. They are 10–100 times more conductive than other currently available materials. Heated by intermittent renewables, they can provide baseload electricity to the grid. 

energy storage thermal MGA

Why kill off old coal power plants when you can repurposed them as super-duper energy storage systems (photo via University of Newcastle depicts MGA Thermal bricks).

The blocks are stackable and made from recycled materials. Works like LEGOs — add as many as you need. It is estimated that they can provide energy for a quarter of the cost of lithium batteries. MGA blocks can store energy for up to a week. This means they can provide dispatchable power over night when Australia’s abundant sunshine is not available.

The technology is currently being trialed in retired power stations in Europe. MGA has a slower response time than batteries, and so would need to be teamed with other storage solutions for the best provision of power. This is another example of not this or that, but all solutions working best together.

A recent capital raise of $8 million (led by the CSIRO) will enable the company to scale up production and expand internationally. MGA is expecting to produce hundreds of thousands of thermal blocks each month. 

See how they are made: 

Erich Kisi and Alexander Post of the University of Newcastle describe the blocks like cake:

“Think of a block as like a choc-chip muffin heated in a microwave. The muffin consists of a cake component, which holds everything in shape when heated, and the choc chips, which melt.”

LEGO blocks? Muffins? Cake? You might be tempted to not take MGA seriously. But it’s not a game, it’s a potential game changer.

 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:,
Written By

David Waterworth is a retired teacher who divides his time between looking after his grandchildren and trying to make sure they have a planet to live on. He owns 50 shares of Tesla [NASDAQ:TSLA].

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

energy storage thermal MGA energy storage thermal MGA

Clean Power

New Energy Storage System From Building Blocks, For Coal Power Plants

Why bury old coal power plants in the ground when you can repurposed them as super-duper energy storage systems?

September 22, 2020

Research

Volvo Ocean Race Research Finds Microplastics In Remote Regions

Samples taken from the most remote parts of the ocean by the contestants in the Volvo Ocean Race has found surprisingly high concentrations of...

February 12, 2018

Solar Panels

Researchers At Australia’s University Of Newcastle Testing Printed Solar Panels

Researchers at the University of Newcastle in Australia have begun the first large scale test of printed solar panels they have been working on...

May 17, 2017

Clean Power

Australian Renewable Energy Agency Funding More Than 230 Projects

The Australian Renewable Energy Agency has invested $1 billion into more than 230 projects, fellowships, and scholarships throughout the country “that are paving the...

January 30, 2015

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.