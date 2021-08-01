Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
BYD e2

Clean Transport

Australian Coal Baron Backing the Next Winners (EV Startups), or “Follow the Money”

Published

Trevor St Baker is one of the smart billionaires in Australia who is investing serious money in the transportation sector to promote the changeover to EVs despite his history and vocal support for coal-fired power stations. He is a coal baron who drives a Tesla Model 3, and he is building an EV ecosystem.

After a couple of decades working with the governments of New South Wales and Queensland planning electric utilities, he moved into the private sector in the 1980s. He worked on the establishment of Queensland’s first power station planning department in 1971 and its first Energy Resources Division in 1975.

One of his smartest buys was the Eraring power station in New South Wales. St Baker bought it from the NSW government for $1 million in 2015. It has become a money printing machine for the new owners. It is now valued at $221 million. As you would expect, he is not a big fan of renewable energy and has lobbied against it with both the state and federal governments.

ZEF Energy Tritium fast chargers. Image courtesy of Tritium.

However — he has seen the direction that the electrons are flowing and is funding a string of startups in the electric vehicle space. Tritium is now an international provider of high-speed DC chargers. Chances are, you have used one. Tritium supplies chargers to Evie, St Baker’s charging company, among many others. Kiosks are springing up on highways throughout Australia as well as the United States and Europe.

Image courtesy of Tritium. Tritium hosts Australian members of parliament.

St Baker Energy Innovation Fund is also bankrolling the importation of electric cars from BYD in China. These vehicles — a small sedan, the BYD e2, and the T3 van — will be imported by True Green and its subsidiary Nexport. Orders have opened and the vehicles should be here by the end of the year. True Green expects prices to be similar to a petrol equivalent. 

“This partnership means Australia has now reached the point of mainstream transition to zero emission vehicles,” St Baker said.

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

David Waterworth is a retired teacher who divides his time between looking after his grandchildren and trying to make sure they have a planet to live on. He owns 50 shares of Tesla [NASDAQ:TSLA].

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Cars

Tesla Model 3 & Model Y Take #1 & #2 In World Record Month For Electric Vehicle Sales!

Global plugin vehicle registrations were up an impressive 153% last month compared to June 2020, scoring a record 583,000 units (or 8.7% share of...

18 hours ago

Climate Change

Australia’s Response to “Duty of Care” Judgement: We Have A Fossil-Fuel Heart

The big polluters down under are trying to work out how to make as much money as possible before time runs out for fossil...

21 hours ago

Clean Transport

Long-Distance EV & Camper Trailer Travel — Lessons Learned, Tips, Reflections

We really enjoyed our 10 weeks and 10,000 km of EV and camper trailer travel. Here we discuss things we have learned about power...

1 day ago
Nico Rosberg Nico Rosberg

Cars

Nico Rosberg: All-Electric Off-Road Racing Is “Really Exciting”

Since retiring from F1, Rosberg has dedicated his racing career to sustainable technologies "to not only drive awareness but also inspire action in the...

1 day ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.