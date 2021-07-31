Enbridge’s Pipeline 3 Threatens An Endangered Species — Contact The EPA

I’ve written about Line 3 before, but for those of you just catching up on this, you can read what it’s all about here. The nutshell version is that my drinking water and that of millions of Americans is at risk of being poisoned by Enbridge, an oil company that is using stolen Native American lands to install a pipeline for tar sand oil for China.

What’s worse is that Enbridge has paid Minnesota law enforcement over $500,000 for expenses related to enforcement around the construction of Line 3. These expenses include arresting and jailing Native American water protectors for protesting the pipeline on their land. Although it doesn’t say that on paper (that I know of), this is what’s happening.

No one seems to care that an oil pipeline carrying a form of fossil fuel worse than coal will be crossing over 200 waterways, including the Mississippi River, which provides drinking water to more than 18 million Americans — including myself. But maybe they will care about endangered mussels, since we have laws protecting endangered species. I learned about this from this TikTok video.

The Higgins Mussel Is Endangered And Line 3 Could Destroy Its Habitat

Also known as Lampsilis higginsii, the Higgins’ eye pearly mussel is a rare species of freshwater mussel that lives in the upper Mississippi River. It is currently threatened by the zebra mussel, and now, Enbridge’s Pipeline 3. @Oki_brave01 shared in her video that we need to contact the EPA.

“Enbridge is a sneaky company and I don’t believe that the EPA is truly aware that this pipeline is going to destroy this endangered freshwater mussel. This is why it’s important that we need to call the EPA.”

How You Can Help

Click here to report environmental violations to the EPA. There is a form you can fill out. We need as many as we can to report Enbridge to the EPA. You can fill the form out anonymously if you wish. Since there was a spill into the Willow River, you can choose that option as the violation.

Perhaps this will help stop Line 3 from poisoning our waterways. Hopefully, someone at the EPA will read this and take action.

Featured image by USFWS Midwest Region (public domain)