Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Clean Transport

Tesla Superchargers Grew Almost 50% In One Year (Globally)

Published

I already wrote about the rapid growth of Tesla stores, service centers, and mobile service vehicles, but the company’s Supercharger growth seemed to warrant a story of its own — for a few reasons.

Photo by Kyle Field, CleanTechnica

First of all, I think it’s important to point out that Tesla Superchargers are a pillar of Tesla’s dominance in the EV market. There is simply nothing out there that is as convenient, reliable, and widespread as Tesla’s network of Supercharger stations. While most of us drive just a handful of miles every day and life without a home charger can even be convenient with a Tesla, almost everyone who buys a car thinks about how the car would do on a road trip. Perhaps that is especially true for the demographics that favor buying a Tesla or any new electric vehicle. The Supercharger network is indeed the net that pulls many buyers into Tesla.

In fact, I know multiple people who would eagerly buy an EV from another company — would even prefer it — but chose a Tesla because of the Supercharge network. (It will be interesting to see what people like this do once Tesla opens up its Superchargers to non-Tesla EVs — and how much that depends on the cost for other EVs to charge at a Supercharger.)

Photo by Zach Shahan, CleanTechnica

Supercharger access is like one of the legs of a table — it’s critical. So, how much the Supercharger network grows is important to many people, and it also increasingly attracts new buyers who see the stark difference between what Tesla has built and what others have built — especially people who see Superchargers pop up near them or along some of their favorite travel routes.

From Q2 2020 to Q2 2021, Tesla’s Supercharger network across the globe grew from 2035 stations to 2966 stations. The number of connectors (which is really the most important metric) went from 18,100 to 26,900. That’s 46% growth in the number of stations and 49% growth in the number of connectors.

Even if you’ve been tracking Tesla’s growth and development for several years, these numbers probably sound a bit hard to believe. Tesla has grown so fast and so strongly that what seemed like tremendous new records a few years ago, or even a year ago, are now meager figures that are ready for the garbage ban. Supercharger growth is making skeptics into believers.

Maps courtesy of Tesla.

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA], NIO [NIO], Xpeng [XPEV], Ford [F], ChargePoint [CHPT], Amazon [AMZN], Piedmont Lithium [PLL], Lithium Americas [LAC], Albemarle Corporation [ALB], Nouveau Monde Graphite [NMGRF], Talon Metals [TLOFF], Arclight Clean Transition Corp [ACTC], and Starbucks [SBUX]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Cars

Tesla’s Superior Engineering Cuts Costs, Giving Company New Option To Stoke Demand

Tesla’s second-quarter earnings release and call confirm it is on track to continue to expand production like never seen before in the automotive market....

2 hours ago
Tesla Model Y Tesla Model Y

Cars

Looking Back, Should You Have Purchased Tesla’s Stock Or Tesla’s Sedan?

Originally posted on EVANNEX. by Charles Morris Tesla’s long-range electric vehicles have done much to vanquish the dreaded disease known as range anxiety, but doctors specializing in...

5 hours ago

Clean Transport

The Nissan LEAF’s Charging Future: Better In Some Ways, But Still In Question

With recent news that Tesla is going to allow EVs from other manufacturers to charge cars at their Supercharger stations, and new details coming...

5 hours ago

Cars

152 New Tesla Store & Service Locations Launched In Past Year (34% Growth)

The number of Tesla stores or service centers keeps growing day after day. Actually, on average, one new location is added almost every other...

9 hours ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.