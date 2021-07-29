Connect with us

Infrastructure Deal Includes Billions For EV Charging Stations & Electric School Buses

The Senate voted (67–32) to begin debate on a nearly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill yesterday, with about half of it dedicated to new federal funding that contains a significant chunk for “climate resilience.” The latest iteration is largely similar to a previous version on energy and climate spending, albeit significantly lower than the $2 trillion that President Biden once vowed. Among other things, the proposal allocates $73 billion to modernize the electric grid, $7.5 billion to build a federal network of EV charging stations, and $5 billion for electric and low-emission school buses.

Nuvve’s V2G AC chargers and platform connected to Lion Electric school buses on Con Edison’s grid in White Plains, NY.

The new compromise has cut public transit investment down from $49 billion to $39 billion, removed allocation for an infrastructure bank in a move that cuts EV charging stations funding in half compared to previous versions, and it remains unclear if the additional $7.5 billion in low-cost financing has been included.

“While this bill is a step forward … on its own, it does not go far enough to meaningfully advance environmental justice and tackle the climate change crisis,” Senate Environment and Public Works Committee Chairman Tom Carper (D-Del.) said in a statement.

While Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) has indicated she would not support the current $3.5 budget reconciliation proposal that Democrats are using to fund significant climate action, other Democrats have indicated that they won’t support an infrastructure bill without a significant climate change push, which is currently included in the reconciliation bill.

Sources: Senate vote: NPRCNNGuardianNew York Times $, PoliticoWall Street Journal $; What’s in the bill: New York TimesThe HillNBC NewsBloombergCNNCNBCUSA TodayE&E News $; Bush & AOC on Diversity: The Hill; Reconciliation: E&E News $; Interviews: NPR with Pete ButtigiegPBS with Sen. Tester.

This is a quick news brief from Nexus Media. (Image added by editor.)

A syndicated newswire covering climate, energy, policy, art and culture.

