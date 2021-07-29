Infrastructure Deal Includes Billions For EV Charging Stations & Electric School Buses

The Senate voted (67–32) to begin debate on a nearly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill yesterday, with about half of it dedicated to new federal funding that contains a significant chunk for “climate resilience.” The latest iteration is largely similar to a previous version on energy and climate spending, albeit significantly lower than the $2 trillion that President Biden once vowed. Among other things, the proposal allocates $73 billion to modernize the electric grid, $7.5 billion to build a federal network of EV charging stations, and $5 billion for electric and low-emission school buses.

The new compromise has cut public transit investment down from $49 billion to $39 billion, removed allocation for an infrastructure bank in a move that cuts EV charging stations funding in half compared to previous versions, and it remains unclear if the additional $7.5 billion in low-cost financing has been included.

“While this bill is a step forward … on its own, it does not go far enough to meaningfully advance environmental justice and tackle the climate change crisis,” Senate Environment and Public Works Committee Chairman Tom Carper (D-Del.) said in a statement.

While Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) has indicated she would not support the current $3.5 budget reconciliation proposal that Democrats are using to fund significant climate action, other Democrats have indicated that they won’t support an infrastructure bill without a significant climate change push, which is currently included in the reconciliation bill.

