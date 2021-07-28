Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Photo by pexels/pixabay (free to use, CC0).

Clean Power

Who on Earth is Twiggy Forest? 

Published

Andrew “Twiggy” Forest is Australia’s second richest person. His wealth has been accumulated from mining and other ventures. He is the major shareholder and former CEO of Fortesque Metals, which holds massive iron ore leases in the Pilbara of Western Australia. Inspired by other billionaires (like Bill and Melinda Gates), he has pledged to give away his wealth during his lifetime. To do so, so far, he has funded philanthropic foundations to wipe out modern slavery (The Global Freedom Network), encourage the employment of indigenous Australians, and grant scholarships for higher learning. 

But, you are asking, how does this relate to the readers of CleanTechnica? Let me tell you about what Twiggy is up to now. Twiggy Forest has established Fortesque Future Industries. Current projects include:

  • Successful combustion of ammonia to power locomotives and large marine vessels, including ore carriers.
  • Design and construction of hydrogen powered mining trucks and drilling rigs.
  • Successful production of green iron and green cement. 

The Outback’s answer to Steve Jobs plans to make Fortesque one of the world’s biggest energy companies by using green hydrogen. Australia’s vast renewable energy resources will be tapped to create green hydrogen that will power not only Forest’s huge mining ventures but also be available for export. 

Fortesque plans to build a 40 GW renewable energy hub in the Pilbara. This energy will be used to create hydrogen which will in turn be used to produce green steel. The EU and associated countries will be looking for products that are produced in a low-carbon environment. The export potential is mind boggling. 

The transition to green steel will not be easy. Twiggy anticipates that as green hydrogen becomes cost effective, the fossil fuel industry will fight back by slashing prices. In a recent Australian Broadcasting Commission lecture, he described it thus: “At the end, it will be grim – think of a knife fight in a telephone box.”

Judging by his track record so far, I think I know who will win. We have a ringside seat, pass the popcorn!

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , ,
Written By

David Waterworth is a retired teacher who divides his time between looking after his grandchildren and trying to make sure they have a planet to live on. He owns 50 shares of Tesla [NASDAQ:TSLA].

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Biofuels

It’s Just Got To Be BEV

Only 100% battery electric vehicles (BEVs) have the potential to create the deep cuts in greenhouse gas emissions in the transport sector that the...

1 day ago

Clean Power

NTPC Wins Approval For India’s Largest (4.7 Gigawatt!) Solar Park

In a major boost to its aggressive plans to increase renewable energy generation, India’s largest power generation company has secured approval to set up...

2 days ago

Clean Transport

The Great Toyota Zero-Emissions Summer Olympics Debacle

Toyota's dream of zero emissions vehicles powered by hydrogen and solid state batteries at the Summer Olympics has been a miserable failure.

3 days ago
electric airplanes aircraft zero emission United Airlines electric airplanes aircraft zero emission United Airlines

Aviation

Electric Airplanes For The Masses, Space Flight For Billionaires

United Airlines cuts to the rapid decarbonization mustard: tree planting offsets good, zero emission electric airplanes gooder.

July 13, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.