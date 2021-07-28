Tesla Model 3 Review After 3 Years: “I really, really, capital letters L-O-V-E, LOVE this car!”

Arash Malek, the founder of Scentwedge, has shared a 3 year review of his Tesla Model 3. He has accumulated 80,000 miles in those 3 years, which inspired him to share a review on how he truly feels about the car.

Arash starts the video by emphasizing that he loves his car. Imagine loving your car after owning it for three years. Many I know would be ready for a new car due to issues they have with parts or just aging.

“To summarize it with one word, I guess it would be that I love, love, love, love it — love it! I freaking love the car. I really, really, capital letters L-O-V-E, LOVE this car. Let me tell you why.

“Aesthetically speaking, the Tesla Model 3 is the most minimal interior of any car, in my opinion. Everything that’s there is absolutely necessary to be there and I find it beautiful when something is clearly a subtractive design process. When you focus on removing rather than adding, that really resonates with me, and I prefer the Tesla Model 3 interior over the Tesla Model S or Model X interior — well, not the refresh, but the one before the refresh. And I just find it so naturally beautiful.”

As he spoke, he shared footage of his Model 3 driving in the lush mountain scenery that was accented by the warm glow of the sun. There’s a small lake to the left, vibrant green grass on either side of the road that curves into a horizon guarded by small mountains. This scene reflects Arash’s aesthetic, which he described as a minimalist purist.

“For that reason, I haven’t done many modifications to the car. In fact, the only other thing that I’ve done is add a little bit more wood to the interior of the car with the Scentwedge center console. But aside from that, I’ve done zero modifications to the car and I absolutely love it the way it rolled off the lot.”

He explained that he’s not a car person. Before he drove his Model 3, he had a Honda Accord and only used it to get from point A to point B. He really wasn’t a fan of the car and isn’t much into babying a car. He would wash it in an automated car wash and didn’t really focus on protecting the paint — it was just a car.

“It’s not so much that I want to baby the car and protect it. It’s more so I still see it as a tool, but I see it as the best freaking tool — the most fun tool. And the smartest tool available that happens to also be the fastest and most fun thing to drive and get around with.

“How often do you change the oil? And the answer to that is, ‘Never. I’ve never changed the oil on my car.'”

He explained how convenient charging is, especially on road trips. When Arash was in Norway, he took his Model 3 on a five-day-long road trip. He noted that range anxiety was nonexistent.

“Going from point A to point B, the idea of charging doesn’t even cross my mind because the car navigates you to the chargers that you need along your route based on charge status — and road conditions, inclines, declines, weather — and it just does all the thinking for you. So, figuring out how you’re going to charge, where you’re going to charge, is a non-issue because the car does it for you.”

Arash also explained that although many may fret over changing the brake pads in their cars, this is not an issue for a Tesla due to Tesla’s regen braking.

“The wear and tear on the brakes are significantly less than a traditional gas-powered car. So, actually replacing the brakes if you don’t race with the car, which I don’t, is not that frequent at all. I mean I think over the course of 80,000 miles I’ve only changed my brakes maybe once and I’m not even sure of that.

“After 80,000 miles of use, I still feel the same way about it as the first day that I purchased the car. And I think something about that is intrinsically magical. It’s constantly pushing the status quo of what it used to be. It’s kind of impossible to get tired of it and that’s my genuine review of the Tesla Model 3 after 80,000 miles. It just keeps getting better and it’s never been to the point where I’ve even considered upgrading the car to anything else.

Arash said that he considered getting a Model Y due to space and car camping, but he’s already on the waiting list for the Cybertruck and he thinks that will be his end vehicle.

“I tell everyone that I know: It’s the best product that I’ve ever purchased, hands down.”

You can watch Arash’s full review here.