Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Solar installation in the Appalachians. Photo by Cynthia Shahan, CleanTechnica

Clean Power

Appalachia Poised To Be Part Of Shift To Clean Energy

Published

Originally published by Union of Concerned Scientists, The Equation.
By Ted Boettner 

For over 150 years, the Appalachian region has provided the cheap energy that has powered the nation to become an industrial giant and build a middle class. At the same time, the enormous wealth pulled from the hills of Appalachia largely enriched other parts of the country while leaving environmental degradation and persistent poverty in its wake. As federal policymakers design policies to transition and invest in a clean energy economy, it is imperative that Appalachia can rebuild and grow a 21st century sustainable economy that builds shared prosperity.

The people of Appalachia need to be at the table, and not on the menu, when it comes to a clean energy transformation. As three recent studies have shown, meeting climate change goals and creating more jobs in Appalachia at the same time is doable. For example, a study by economist Robert Pollin (University of Massachusetts-Amherst) and others found that West Virginia could cut its carbon emissions in half over the next 10 years while creating 41,100 jobs by investing less than 2% of the state’s GDP each year. According to the Energy Information Administration, West Virginia, my home state, has the second most carbon-intensive economy of any state in the country. If West Virginia can do it, we can all do it.

Now comes a new report by the Union of Concerned Scientists and an external advisory committee, of which I am member, that provides a blueprint for how we can effectively address the climate crisis, advance social and economic justice, and drive system-wide change that will ensure that fossil fuel-dependent communities and everyone else can live better lives. Unlike other reports that put forth pathways for meeting net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, the UCS report understands that meeting this challenge will require not just large investments in renewable energy, electrification, energy efficiency and new technologies. It will require democracy. It will require people in local communities from all walks of life taking a leading role in deciding how—not whether—this clean energy transformation will occur.

In particular, the UCS report emphasizes that policymakers should meaningfully engage with those that have been pushed aside, suffered disproportionately from pollution and poverty, or have worked in the fossil fuel sectors, to secure resources for these communities to build a new and more equitable economy that addresses the legacy of inequality that has been a feature of our extractive energy economy:

“… history and present-day circumstances show that race, class, health, income, political power, and even traditions are deeply intertwined with our fossil fuel — based energy system. To unwind one challenge, we must unwind the others; a technological transition coupled with societal transformation is the surest path to a just and equitable achievement of our climate goals.”

As part of this just and equitable societal transformation, the UCS report recommends “intentional, robust, and sustained investments in the workers and communities that have long helped to power this country.” Since Appalachia is the birthplace of the oilgas and coal industry in the eighteenth and early nineteenth centuries and continues to play an outsized role in gas and coal production today, it is ground-zero for moving toward a low-carbon future. And it will take people, projects, and policy to ensure that Appalachia benefits from a transition to clean energy and that it can clean up the environmental devastation from over 150 years of natural resource extraction.

Pivotal to making this happen will be federal action that includes fossil fuel transition support along with large scale investments to clean up billions in damages from abandoned and modern coal mine sites, coal ash impoundments, and orphaned and abandoned oil and gas wells in the region. As the UCS report highlights, transition support and clean energy investments should include “high-road labor standards” and be “broadly accessible” and the jobs should pay well with good benefits.

Since fossil fuel jobs generally pay higher wages and better benefits than most clean energy jobs, it is imperative that federal investments to transition to a clean energy economy include direct support to fossil fuel workers and communities, including things such as wage insurance, reemployment, fiscal relief, and economic development. As a recent report by Reimagine Appalachia outlines, federal investments in climate infrastructure can and must be designed to maximize community benefits and the creation of good union jobs to ensure a true transition.

The Appalachian region has over $30 billion dollars in damage from outstanding coal mine and oil and gas reclamation. Repairing this damage can not only improve the environment, public health and safety, but also create thousands of good paying jobs. Two recent reports by the Ohio River Valley Institute estimate that plugging over 538,000 hazardous abandoned and orphaned oil and gas wells and reclaiming half of the damage from abandoned mine lands in Appalachia could create nearly 30,000 jobs per year over the next decade. The good news is the Biden Administration and Congress have proposed spending $16 billion to plug old oil and gas wells and clean up abandoned mine lands as part of an infrastructure plan.

As policymakers, communities, and other stakeholders begin building a path toward a clean energy economy it is important that nobody is left behind and that we all have an opportunity to fully engage in the process and build a brighter future and a better quality of life. This new report provides us with a blueprint and framework for how to make it happen.

For additional perspectives from the author team, please see the Clean Energy Transformation series.

Ted Boettner is a senior researcher at the Ohio River Valley Institute. Ted focuses on pathways that bring sustainable economic development and shared prosperity to the region through research and analysis and has over 15 years of public policy experience. Prior to joining ORVI, Ted was the founding executive director of the WV Center on Budget and Policy. @BoettnerTed

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

We publish a number of guest posts from experts in a large variety of fields. This is our contributor account for those special people, organizations, agencies, and companies.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

geothermal energy West Virginia USA geothermal energy West Virginia USA

Clean Power

Earth To Senator Joe Manchin: Geothermal Energy. That’s It. That’s The Message.

After hanging around on the renewable energy sidelines all these years, West Virginia readies itself to leap into the US geothermal energy revolution.

July 16, 2021

Coal

In 2020, U.S. Coal Production Fell To Its Lowest Level Since 1965

U.S. coal production totaled 535 million short tons (MMst) in 2020, a 24% decrease from the 706 MMst mined in 2019 and the lowest...

July 14, 2021

Air Quality

Risk Managed? New Report Finds Chemical Disaster Risks from Climate Change

Originally published by Union of Concerned Scientists, The Equation. By Rachel Cleetus, Policy Director This week, the Union of Concerned Scientists, Earthjustice, and the Center for...

July 10, 2021

Clean Power

US Dept. Of Energy Drops $52.5 Million Green Hydrogen Bomb On Natural Gas Lobby

Natural gas stakeholders will have to fight for an ever-shrinking piece of the hydrogen pie as the Biden administration ramps up its green hydrogen...

July 8, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.