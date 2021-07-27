Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Batteries

25 Unasked Questions On Tesla’s Q2 Earnings Call

Published

This was a great quarter for Tesla. Record production, record deliveries, tremendous growth, and excellent margins in a difficult operating environment. I felt some opportunities for questions were missed, though.

  1. What’s the status of Model X deliveries this quarter? No one cared about Tesla’s second mass-market product. From the looks of the website, it’s sold out for a few months.
  2. How’s the ramp for the updated Model S coming? It seems Tesla’s first mass-market product wasn’t that popular to discuss either. Annual capacity for the S and X is listed at 100,000 vehicles a year, which is far more than Tesla has been producing because of the revamp and supply issues, but is essentially what the two models combined for a few years ago.
  3. Will we see more partnerships between Tesla Energy and homebuilders? This is a key opportunity to grow the Energy business into another segment.
  4. India is not making it easy to build a factory. After Berlin and Austin are done, where will Tesla build next? This was tangentially mentioned, but not clearly answered.
  5. Elon mentioned he sees annual demand for batteries approaching 1000 to 2000 GWh a year at scale. How many factories will Tesla need by the end of the decade?
  6. When will Elon show up on the next Tesla call? Elon mentioned this will be his last call for a while, while continuing to attend the Annual Shareholders Meeting. He’ll come back on a call if there is some big news to announce — but when? Elon is a product and vision guy, and I can’t imagine these financials calls are how he wants to spend his time.
  7. Will Las Vegas open a betting line for the above question?
  8. How did bitcoin and crypto NOT get invited to the call? There was no mention of bitcoin or crypto anywhere in the question and answer section. The crypto folks on our livestream were crushed.
  9. Not a question, but a cool observation: Elon and team hosted the earnings call from Giga Texas! Tremendous progress in a year.
  10. What’s the significance of Tesla increasing theoretical production to 1 million vehicles a year? The Master of Coin, Zach Kirkhorn, said that the second half of the year will be better than the first. No one asked for more details.
  11. Will an FSD subscription be paired with Tesla Insurance in the future?
  12. How is Tesla Insurance going?
  13. Does FSD subscriptions, Tesla Insurance, and external Supercharging open the way to Tesla creating an internal “software as a service” startup?
  14. What will Tesla do to scale Supercharger and service center growth to match vehicle growth? Elon and team did address the Supercharger portion to an extent. They said more Supercharger access to non-Tesla EVs would accelerate Supercharger growth. The key is keeping wait times reasonable.
  15. If batteries are at a premium, what was the rationale for launching Megapack publicly? I’m in favor of the move. I think this is Tesla moving deeper into the utility space. But that seemed worthy of a question.
  16. Will Tesla ever launch a combined heat pump/AC product for the home?
  17. How is Tesla doing regarding lithium mining?
  18. How’s the progress on battery recycling?
  19. How much is Tesla at risk from a US–China cold war?
  20. What’s going on with the Model 2, mini Cybertruck, an electric van, or a shooting brake Tesla? If we can’t get Cybertruck, Semi, or Roadster out, it seems we may have to wait longer than we’d like on the other 4.
  21. Can we make “whip out a chip fab” a saying?
  22. Was Adam Jonas stolen away from the conference call to prevent weird questions?
  23. If regulatory credits go down and profits go up, will we never have to hear about regulatory credits again?
  24. When Giga Berlin goes live, will there be a huge party on the roof?
  25. When will Tesla go bankrupt? /s (Always have to throw that in to get the haters pumped up.)

Note: I own Tesla shares, $10 of Bitcoin, and other crypto currencies. I have no intention of buying or selling shares or buying or selling crypto in the next 48 hours. Nothing here is investment advice, really!

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Vijay Govindan is a Cleantechnica writer part-time. Through his writing Vijay seeks to elevate the realized potential of humankind. Against human trafficking. Tesla Model 3 LR owner. His claim to fame is Tesla and Elon have commented, liked or re-tweeted an article he wrote with the Tesla community. Just once. ;) https://cleantechnica.com/2019/06/23/our-new-tesla-myths-page/ #WeChooseTesla, #RenewableEnergy and #YangGang supporter. Long Tesla shares. Has a healthy skepticism of the Q branch of the Tesla investment community. Made it to one $tslaq block list. If you read this far, wow, 👏🏽 and 🙏🏽.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Clean Transport

Tesla Tells Us How Opening Up Superchargers To All Brands Will Work

In the recent Tesla earnings call for the second quarter, we got a lot more information from Tesla about its plans to allow other...

5 hours ago

Clean Transport

Elon Musk Goes “Evil Captain Kirk” On The Stonk Nerds

In Tesla’s second quarter 2021 earnings call, a fan asked him if he could do interviews for some YouTube channels, naming two channels known...

6 hours ago

Cars

Country Trekking In A Tesla Model 3 In 3rd World Australia

After waiting for over 3 years (order placed April 2016), we had just picked up our brand new Tesla Model 3 SR+ (September 2019)...

6 hours ago

Batteries

1,000,000 Tesla Powerwalls Per Year, Thinks Elon — He Could Be Right.

At the end of the Monday, July 26th Tesla Conference call, CEO Elon Musk dropped one of his wild predictions. While talking about the...

15 hours ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.