How To Watch & Listen To Tesla Shareholder Conference Call Live

Published

As always, we are putting together a thorough livestream video for the second quarter (Q2) Tesla shareholder call later today. You can find it embedded YouTube video below (or click here) and set a reminder to watch it at 5pm ET/2pm PT/11pm CET later today when it goes live. Aside from including the audio on YouTube, the video includes a variety of extras that you won’t find elsewhere, including:

  • names & pictures of Tesla executives and stock market analysts when they are speaking
  • the analysts’ questions written out on screen — transcribed by CleanTechnica staff, with our video delayed a few seconds from the original audio to allow time for that process
  • charts for each analyst showing trends in their positions on Tesla [TSLA] stock
  • recent quotes from Tesla analysts
  • detailed analysts stats/rankings
  • the Tesla stock price as it changes after hours
  • some cool graphics.

We will also include charts from HyperCharts at the beginning of the video displaying key data/financials from the Tesla shareholder letter (which is always published a little bit before the call).

You can watch and listen to last quarter’s Tesla shareholder conference call here as an example if you missed it:

Or you can dig deeper into our previous Tesla conference call livestreams here.

One thing that makes Tesla’s quarterly conference call unique and quite exciting is that news is often broken by CEO Elon Musk during the call, frequently in a seemingly impromptu, unplanned way.

As the largest cleantech company in terms of market cap, and the most influential in many ways, Tesla’s quarterly calls have been a priority for this kind of detailed, enhanced coverage. Though, let us know in the comments below if there are any other companies you’re especially keen for us to cover like this.

