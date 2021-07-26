How To Watch & Listen To Tesla Shareholder Conference Call Live

As always, we are putting together a thorough livestream video for the second quarter (Q2) Tesla shareholder call later today. You can find it embedded YouTube video below (or click here) and set a reminder to watch it at 5pm ET/2pm PT/11pm CET later today when it goes live. Aside from including the audio on YouTube, the video includes a variety of extras that you won’t find elsewhere, including:

names & pictures of Tesla executives and stock market analysts when they are speaking

the analysts’ questions written out on screen — transcribed by CleanTechnica staff, with our video delayed a few seconds from the original audio to allow time for that process

charts for each analyst showing trends in their positions on Tesla [TSLA] stock

recent quotes from Tesla analysts

detailed analysts stats/rankings

the Tesla stock price as it changes after hours

some cool graphics.

We will also include charts from HyperCharts at the beginning of the video displaying key data/financials from the Tesla shareholder letter (which is always published a little bit before the call).

One thing that makes Tesla’s quarterly conference call unique and quite exciting is that news is often broken by CEO Elon Musk during the call, frequently in a seemingly impromptu, unplanned way.

As the largest cleantech company in terms of market cap, and the most influential in many ways, Tesla’s quarterly calls have been a priority for this kind of detailed, enhanced coverage. Though, let us know in the comments below if there are any other companies you’re especially keen for us to cover like this.