Tess and George Image courtesy of David Waterworth

Hot Rods & Classic Cars Meetup — Or, “I’m A Lonely Little Onion In A Petunia Patch”

Tess went for a visit to a Classic Car and Hot Rod meetup this morning. I was a little wary about how she would be received, but I know the organisers and they assured me she would be welcome. In a field of muscle cars, Harley-Davidson bikes, and hot rods, she stood out like an onion in a flower bed.

After a slow start, we attracted some interest, and then it was two hours of nonstop questions and dispelling the decades-old FUD surrounding BEVs, explaining the differences between an HEV (hybrid electric vehicle) and a BEV (100% battery electric vehicle). It included telling people over and over again how long it took to charge from a wall plug, a destination charger, and a high-speed charger.

The minimal cost of electricity, now down to 13¢ per kWh off peak, and lack of a maintenance schedule impressed the cost conscious. One woman confided in me, out of earshot, how annoyed she was with her husband due to how much he spent repairing his classic Ford.

Many people took up my offer to sit in the vehicle and I enjoyed showing them the infotainment system and the toybox. As always, fart mode was a great hit. I had to explain that they couldn’t play the Atari games, watch Netflix, or sing along to karaoke while they were driving. Yet.

It was a great morning, great conversations. I got to visit with the types of cars that I have owned in the past. A GM Holden Kingswood, a Ford Falcon. I even told the organizer how to deal with his generator, which had seized due to being run without oil. I hope my advice worked — I’ll ask him next month when I attend the next meetup.

David Waterworth is a retired teacher who divides his time between looking after his grandchildren and trying to make sure they have a planet to live on. He owns 50 shares of Tesla [NASDAQ:TSLA].

