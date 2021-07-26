Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Photo by Science in HD on Unsplash

Clean Power

Achieving Climate Target Will Create Millions of Energy Jobs

Published

Meeting the goals of the Paris Agreement would create 8 million jobs by 2050, a new analysis published in the journal One Earth found. Currently, 18 million people globally work in the energy sector, which the study defines as only those within the energy system, not adjacent sectors like energy efficiency or electric vehicle production.

If the world limited warming to well below 2°C, that number would increase to 26 million, 5 million more than if we continued on the current trajectory. Of the total energy system jobs in 2050, 84% would be in the renewables sector, 11% in fossil fuels, and 5% in nuclear.

The study authors spent two years looking at data from 50 different countries, including Russia, India and China, giving a more accurate overall picture than previous studies that extrapolated data from the US and OECD countries to estimate job gains globally. There are some countries that would see net job losses, namely major fossil fuel exporters, but the majority are expected to see gains.

Study author Johannes Emmerling told Fast Company that looking at the potential global job growth in the energy sector is important for “debunking some of the myths that say ‘climate policies will destroy our economy.’”

Sources: The GuardianFast Company

This is a quick news brief from Nexus Media.

Photo by Science in HD on Unsplash

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:
Written By

A syndicated newswire covering climate, energy, policy, art and culture.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Clean Power

White House to Announce 50% NDC — Reports

President Biden will pledge to cut U.S. climate pollution to 50% of 2005 levels by 2030, according to reports. The goal, known as a Nationally...

April 21, 2021

Clean Power

US Should Pledge To Cut Heat-Trapping Emissions At Least 50% Below 2005 Levels by 2030

Courtesy of Union Of Concerned Scientists. By Rachel Cleetus President Biden has brought the US back into the Paris Agreement and has announced a Leaders’ Climate Summit, now...

March 13, 2021

Clean Power

Trump Proved That Clean Energy Can’t Be Beat

Here's a quick review of the ways Trump and other Republicans tried to stack the deck against renewables, electric vehicles, and other clean technologies,...

January 10, 2021

Clean Power

This Interactive Chart Shows Changes in the World’s Top 10 Emitters

So far, more than 189 countries ratified or otherwise joined the Paris Climate Agreement, representing more than 81% of global greenhouse gas emissions and 93% once the United...

December 15, 2020

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.