An interactive version of this chart is on the bottom of this article.

Tesla Model 3 Owners Are Most Satisfied Electric Car Owners In Norway (Chart)

Norway’s Electric Car Association has released the results from its “Electric Car List 2021,” which includes survey responses on how satisfied electric vehicle owners are with their vehicles.

It should be said first of all that owners of many different models love their vehicles. Nonetheless, there has to be a winner, and this year it is again a Tesla model, the Model 3.

Tesla has led these results before, but the Kia e-Niro actually climbed in front of it in 2020. This year, the Model 3 reclaimed its position on top of the mountain while the e-Niro at least kept a grip on the silver medal.

Another Tesla, the Model X, got bronze. As a former BMW i3 owner myself (now a Model 3 owner), I’m happy and not that surprised to see the i3 get 4th place, while the Tesla Model S rounded out the top 5. (Note that the Model Y hasn’t yet been delivered to customers in Norway — but it will be soon.)

You can keep going down the list and EV owners remain very happy with their EVs. Several models got 5/5 scores (very satisfied) from more than 70% of respondents. Every model in the top 10 (and possibly beyond) got 4/5 or 5/5 from 95%+ of respondents.

Overall, the average across the models showed that 94% of respondents were satisfied or very satisfied with their cars — 67% were very satisfied. That’s not to say the remainder weren’t satisfied either. 3% were neither, 1% didn’t know, 1% were dissatisfied, and 2% were very dissatisfied.

Getting back to the leading Tesla Model 3, there are surely many reasons why owners are so happy. In my personal opinion, no other car on the list compares. Aside from the things that Tesla gets points for across the board — long range, Supercharging, unique & superb infotainment, brilliant navigation, Autopilot, and acceleration — the Model 3 benefits from that special characteristic of affordability (somewhat), and the car also handles wonderfully thanks to its size and design. The more minimalist interior (not comparing to the new Plaid models) is another thing that makes me favor the Model 3 over the S and X — and I’m sure many others are in my boat.

The good news is that there are many electric models that owners are very happy with. The people like diversity of choice, and Norwegians (and increasingly others) have great diversity of choice in the electric vehicle market. Pick one and enjoy it!

Related: Norway’s Plugin EV Share Hits 85% In June, Combustion Vehicles Falling Rapidly

 

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
