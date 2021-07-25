Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Cars

Tesla Expects High Demand in the USA in Q3

Published

Tesla is increasing the prices of the Model 3 and Model Y in the USA again. Tesla is also not exporting any Model 3 or Model Y from Fremont to Europe. All Fremont exports are going to Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. Europe receives its Tesla’s exclusively from Shanghai.

That markets close to Shanghai are supplied from Fremont is likely a political issue. Not all China’s neighbors are in love with China. Supplying Europe from Shanghai is more likely a production issue. It would place too big a strain on the availability of vehicles for the North American market. Expected delivery is often in September, and could flip to October soon. It is possible that Tesla will commission a few shipments from Fremont to Europe later in the quarter. But it is probably better to keep shipping from Shanghai because the Made in China models resemble more closely the products that will come out of Giga Berlin.

The reason that Tesla has decided to supply Europe only or mainly from Shanghai is likely the high demand in its home market. Tesla fans like me should be happy about this demand, but also realize that Tesla market share in the USA BEV market is not normal and not healthy. It shows that other carmakers, like Hyundai, VW, Audi, Porsche, Kia, Jaguar, Volvo, and Mercedes, still have insufficient access to the market. They all have products that should sell well in this market. They have a sales channel big enough to sell at least 10 times the numbers they are selling now.

Tesla really needs Giga Texas to start production before the Biden plan to restore incentives becomes law. That will create a rush on Tesla, with even better margins for the near future.

This is great for shareholders, but not so great for the transition. We need a wide pallet of models and versions to choose from.

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , ,
Written By

Grumpy old man. The best thing I did with my life was raising two kids. Only finished primary education, but when you don’t go to school, you have lots of time to read. I switched from accounting to software development and ended my career as system integrator and architect. My 2007 boss got two electric Lotus Elise cars to show policymakers the future direction of energy and transportation. And I have been looking to replace my diesel cars with electric vehicles ever since. And putting my money where my mouth is, I have bought Tesla shares. Intend to keep them until I can trade them for a Tesla car.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Cars

Tesla Model 3 Owners Are Most Satisfied Electric Car Owners In Norway (Chart)

Norway’s Electric Car Association has released the results from its “Electric Car List 2021,” which includes survey responses on how satisfied electric vehicle owners...

1 hour ago

Cars

Plugin Vehicles Hit 19% Market Share In Europe In June! Tesla Model 3 Has Best Month Ever!

The European passenger plugin vehicle market continues in the fast lane, having gotten over 237,000 registrations in June and over a million registrations YTD...

3 hours ago

Clean Transport

Solving Electric Pickup Trucks’ Achilles Heel: Towing & Range

No matter who builds them, there’s no denying that it’s awesome to see the electric pickup truck world starting to come into reality. There’s...

8 hours ago

Cars

The Kids Get It

Driving down the Bruce Highway this morning, we encountered a traffic jam. Several kilometers of slow-moving traffic (about 10 km/hour) caused by a recent...

12 hours ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.