Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Credit: eNow

Clean Transport

XL Fleet And eNow Collaborate To Reduce Emissions From Refrigerated Trailers

XL Fleet and eNow are working together to bring solar powered refrigerated trailers to the US market.

Published

When was the last time you thought about the emissions from refrigerated trailers? The answer for most people is probably “never.” We assume the fruits and vegetables at our local supermarket come from local farms. Meats probably come from local butchers as well, right? All those frozen foods somehow magically appear in the freezer cases, too.

Actually, most of the food we eat is transported over long distances in refrigerated trucks that rely on diesel engines to power the air conditioning units that keep the products inside cold. More than 50,000 new refrigerated trailers are sold every year in US, joining the hundreds of thousands already in service. Each one of them can create as many exhaust emissions as a typical diesel powered delivery truck. If we are concerned about diesel emissions, we shouldn’t overlook the contribution to the problem made by refrigerated trailers.

XL Fleet and eNow are teaming up to promote electrified Class 8 refrigerated trailers. In a press release, the companies said, “This partnership will change the way the transportation industry thinks about energy and refrigerated transportation, as together we will offer the most advanced renewable power systems for reefer trailers, coupled with charging infrastructure, to eliminate a major source of diesel fuel consumption and emissions for fleets.”

XL Fleet and eNow are collaborating on the design and development of the system that will power electrically powered Class 8 refrigerated transportation units as a replacement for conventional diesel powered trailers. XL Fleet is developing the integrated lithium-ion battery and power electronics technology that will be installed under the floor of the Class 8 trailers. The system will provide about 12 hours of run time between charges.

In an email to CleanTechnica, Jeff Flath, CEO of eNow, said, “XL Fleet’s mission to help corporations and their fleets lower operating costs while supporting sustainability goals aligns closely with ours. This partnership will change the way the transportation industry thinks about energy and refrigerated transportation, as together we will offer the most advanced renewable power systems for reefer trailers, coupled with charging infrastructure, to eliminate a major source of diesel fuel consumption and emissions for fleets.”

eNow’s patented system captures the sun’s energy with solar panels mounted on the roof of the eTRU trailers and stores it in auxiliary batteries mounted beneath the floor of the trailer. That energy can be used to power lift gates, in-cab HVAC, trailer refrigeration, and telematics as well as appliances and lighting.

The 480 volt 3 phase power available at most freight terminals will be used to charge the batteries and power the eTRU during loading and unloading operations or when it is otherwise idle. The system is equipped with a thermal management system to enable year round operation across North America. XL Grid will assist customers who need new charging or expanded charging infrastructure. It also will offer financing and leasing options to its customers.

eTRUs deliver a lower total cost of ownership and are more environmentally friendly than the diesel powered units currently in use today. They can be hauled by traditional internal combustion engine or electrified tractors and offer a way for fleet managers to significantly reduce emissions. XL Fleet and eNow expect to deliver the first eTRUs beginning in the first half of 2022 to customers in industries including food, retail, manufacturing, and distribution.

These two companies are not the only companies intent on reducing emissions from refrigerated trailers. United Natural Foods in California is also experimenting with solar-powered trailers, as is Renault in Europe. It’s all part of the general trend to electrify everything that moves in order to lower carbon emissions from burning fossil fuels.

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Steve writes about the interface between technology and sustainability from his homes in Florida and Connecticut or anywhere else the Singularity may lead him. You can follow him on Twitter but not on any social media platforms run by evil overlords like Facebook.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Clean Transport

Opportunities for Cleaner, More Efficient Freight Transport in India

India will witness a rapid growth in freight transport over the coming decades. The country can implement a set of solutions to meet that...

2 days ago
Tesla Cybertruck NYC Tesla Cybertruck NYC

Clean Transport

Elon Musk Admits Tesla Cybertruck Could Be A Flop. Says He Doesn’t Care.

The Truth About Cars says the Tesla Cybertruck will be a flop. What do you think?

6 days ago

Clean Transport

What Surprises Can We Expect From Tesla’s Cybertruck?

Will the production version of the Tesla Cybertruck be identical to what we witnessed during Tesla’s glass-shattering launch event in 2019? Absolutely not. There...

July 16, 2021
electric garbage truck Mack Trucks DSNY NYC Volvo Group electric garbage truck Mack Trucks DSNY NYC Volvo Group

Clean Transport

NYC Buying 7 Electric Garbage Trucks

It’s one of those vehicle sectors that seems tailor made for a quick electric transformation. Garbage trucks run regular, predictable routes, meaning required range...

July 16, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.