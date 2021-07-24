Connect with us

Exceptional heat hits Pacific Northwest. Image courtesy of NASA: https://earthobservatory.nasa.gov/images/148506/exceptional-heat-hits-pacific-northwest

The True War On Christmas

Published

A new front has opened in the War On Christmas: extreme heat and drought fueled by climate change. The record-shattering heatwave that baked the Pacific Northwest last month took a potentially devastating toll on Christmas tree farms in the region. “The second day of the heat, it was 116. I came in the driveway that night and seen the trees were basically cooking. Burnt down to nothing,” Jacob Hemphill, a tree farmer in Oregon City told Reuters. He estimates he lost over $100,000 worth of trees. The heat, combined with the brutal drought, has caused unprecedented damage to myriad crops in the region.

Sources: ReutersVice News; Climate Signals background: June 2021 PNW heatwaveDrought

This is a quick news brief from Nexus Media.

Written By

A syndicated newswire covering climate, energy, policy, art and culture.

