Image courtesy of Kyle Field, CleanTechnica

Clean Power

Network Pushing For BICOC-Led Environmental Justice Funding Gains Momentum

Published

A campaign to increase philanthropic funding of environmental groups led by people of color is gaining momentum, but the vast majority of major donors still decline to make hard commitments, the AP reports.

Donors of Color Network, the group leading the campaign, is pushing major funders to commit to releasing funding data and direct 30% of their climate funding to those groups. So far, four of the top 40 have signed the pledge, with others only pledging transparency.

“Engaging those communities in decision-making (and) in the solutions for climate is essential,” Miya Yoshitani, the executive director of the Oakland-based Asian Pacific Environmental Network and a member of the White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council, told the AP.

It’s important, she said, for communities “to see themselves as part of the solution to this incredible and enormous problem.”

In 2016 and 2017, just 1.3% of climate funding in the Midwest and Gulf regions went to environmental justice groups.

Source: AP

This is a quick news brief from Nexus Media.

A syndicated newswire covering climate, energy, policy, art and culture.

