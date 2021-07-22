Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Clean Power

When The Sun Makes Drinking Water

Published

Originally published on The Beam.

A new partnership between SOURCE Global and Conservation International will deliver sustainable, clean drinking water to the Binta’t Karis Indigenous peoples of Iraan, in the Philippines — a community with very limited water infrastructure and a history of water-borne disease. SOURCE will create more than 40,000 liters of renewably-sourced water from air through hydropanels powered only by sunshine, for the 100 students, teachers, and their families at the local school over the next 15 years. The Beam asked Rob Bartrop, chief revenue officer at SOURCE Global, how this technology provides a lifeline to indigenous communities.

How was the project for SOURCE hydropanels born?

Binta’t Karis lacked a reliable and clean water source, resulting in ongoing health and conservation challenges to the community. The area has limited water infrastructure, most of which is powered by gravity to reach communities at the base of the mountains, but this does not serve the people of Binta’t Karis, who live at a higher elevation. Now, families and students at Binta’t Karis Elementary School will have access to clean, safe drinking water which will serve as a focal point of the community by providing this resource to its inhabitants. SOURCE’s hydropanels are solar-powered and only need sunlight and air to produce the drinking water they generate. SOURCE hydropanels are the only off the grid technology that can generate pure, high-quality drinking water without a source of water or electricity and that can be taken to scale. Unlike most water, which starts dirty and must be cleaned, the high integrity of the hydropanels captures pure water, which SOURCE makes taste even better through mineralization. To protect the quality of SOURCE water, the hydropanels filter the air before it passes through the system, then the water is kept clean with ozonation inside the integrated reservoir.

How do SOURCE hydropanels involve locals and improve their lives, in particular the ones of vulnerable people?

As a result of the project, community members now don’t have to dig out the river banks for water, or carry it in heavy containers to their homes, and this summer when the river dries up, there won’t be worry about where they can get drinking water as there is an accessible and consistently available source, obtained in a sustainable, environmentally-friendly manner. Providing clean, healthy freshwater that is easy to access will improve health and will allow those who previously dedicated time to collecting it, predominantly mothers and teenagers, to focus on other activities that benefit themselves and their families.

The project was installed in mid 2020, which provided a number of challenges related to the remoteness of the site and the heavy impact of COVID-19 in the Philippines, which restricted inter-island travel. SOURCE was able to partner with the local community and local installation partners to overcome the remoteness and travel restrictions and deliver the much-needed infrastructure in a time of extreme vulnerability.

What are the main water sources in the Philippines now? What changes do you hope to see soon?

The Philippines has made huge progress in the quality and availability of drinking water in urban parts of the country, especially Manila. However the technologies supporting this success — centralized treatment plants and pipelines — are not able to serve the more isolated and lower density parts of the country, which includes more than 7,000 islands. For this reason we have seen two growing trends in the policy space. First, the use of existing water sources such as rainwater, surface water, and bore water for non-potable purposes such as farming, cleaning, and sanitation. Second, the use of independent, decentralized technologies like SOURCE that can leapfrog infrastructure and provide high quality drinking water to communities in the same way that mobile telephones and solar PV have succeeded in other industries.

SOURCE provides hydropanels to indigenous peoples around the world from Palawan in the Philippines to indigenous communities in Australia and Navajo Nation in the US, just to name a few. We are dedicated to providing renewable, sustainable water for every person on the planet and are already operating in 47 countries across five continents. SOURCE Global will continue to work to provide hydropanels to indigenous communities and will work closely with Conservation International to see where else they can create a positive impact with indigenous groups in the region.

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, ,
Written By

The Beam Magazine is a quarterly print publication that takes a modern perspective on the energy transition. From Berlin we report about the people, companies and organizations that shape our sustainable energy future around the world. The team is headed by journalist Anne-Sophie Garrigou and designer Dimitris Gkikas. The Beam works with a network of experts and contributors to cover topics from technology to art, from policy to sustainability, from VCs to cleantech start ups. Our language is energy transition and that's spoken everywhere. The Beam is already being distributed in most countries in Europe, but also in Niger, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Japan, Chile and the United States. And this is just the beginning. So stay tuned for future development and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Medium.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Cars

Nissan Officially Electrifies Philippine Car Market with the LEAF

Nissan introduced the LEAF to the Philippines on May 9, officially plugging the country into the electric vehicle era. Nissan Philippines Inc. (NPI), the...

May 29, 2021

Clean Power

Apple Plans To Go 100% Carbon Neutral — Including Supply Chain — By 2030

Apple is making big changes to its supply chain and products by committing to be 100% carbon neutral by 2030. The company announced on...

August 9, 2020

Clean Power

Zero Mass Water Transforms Colombian Community With New Hydropanel Installation

Zero Mass Water and Conservation International partnered to transform the Columbian community of Bahia Hondita with the installation of a SOURCE Field comprised of...

August 2, 2020

Air Quality

Green Building Would Add 30,000 Plants & Trees To Cityscape

The stunning piece of green building architecture you're looking at here is called the Rainbow Tree Residential Tower, and its architect claims that, once...

April 6, 2020

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.