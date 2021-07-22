Connect with us

Image: solar panels, courtesy of Cynthia Shahan, CleanTechnica

Want to Launch a Perovskite Solar Company?

Published

The U.S. Department of Energy Solar Energy Technologies Office is funding the American-Made Challenges: Perovskite Startup Prize, a two-stage, $3 million prize competition designed to accelerate the development and manufacturing of perovskite solar cells by moving world-class research out of the lab and into new U.S. companies.

Competitors who advance from the first stage to the second will receive a $200,000 cash prize. The winners of the second stage will receive $500,000 in cash — a combined total of $700,000 — plus $100,000 in technical support vouchers for launching a viable solar manufacturing company with the potential to introduce marketable perovskite products in the United States.

By soliciting the talents and innovative spirit of diverse American entrepreneurs, the Perovskite Startup Prize will advance this promising technology and help increase opportunities for U.S. manufacturers.

The prize was announced on March 25, 2021. Applicants must build teams and form for-profit U.S. companies whose date of incorporation is on or after October 16, 2020. Individuals and nonprofits are not eligible to compete.

Overview

The first stage of the competition is the Countdown Contest. To enter, participants must assemble a team of strong technical and business experts and then submit plans for a viable perovskite solar business with quantifiable goals. During the contest, teams can leverage the American-Made Network — consisting of national laboratories, investors, industry experts, and more — for resources, connections, and technical support. Teams selected to advance to the next stage of the competition will receive $200,000 in cash.

The second and final stage of the competition is the Liftoff Contest. Competitors will complete the objectives in the plan evaluated during the Countdown Contest, obtain third-party validation of their perovskite solar cells and modules, and solidify the network that will help them launch their business.

Timeline

  • The Countdown Contest opened on March 25, 2021. Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis; applicants will have quarterly opportunities to apply.
  • The first Countdown Contest application period closed June 30, 2021.
  • The second Countdown Contest opened July 21, 2021, and closes September 30, 2021.
  • If there are Countdown Contest winners, the Liftoff Contest is expected to open in October 2021.

Learn More

The Perovskite Startup Prize is part of the American-Made Challenges and is administered by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory.

Courtesy of DOE Solar Energy Technologies Office.

The mission of the U.S. Energy Department is to ensure America’s security and prosperity by addressing its energy, environmental and nuclear challenges through transformative science and technology solutions. Learn more.

