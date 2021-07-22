Mercedes-Benz Prepares To Go All-Electric

After Renault Eways’ disappointing plans to transition to BEV by 2030, we got a much more realistic vision on the future from Stellantis. Now we get a long-term vision from Mercedes-Benz.

The presentation of Mercedes-Benz is not an online mix of advertising and announcements as the previous two were. It is in a simple word document. The company did not even make a flashy PDF. The content is as much revolutionary as the presentation is simple.

The first big difference is the realization that the market can flip to 100% electric before 2030 worldwide. If the market flips, Mercedes-Benz has to flip. That means Mercedes-Benz has to be prepared to flip or transition to 100% BEV production before 2030.

That is the most ambitious, and realistic, announcement of any of the big automakers.

What follows in the simple MS-Word document are the details that need to be taken care of to make this possible.

8 battery gigafactories to produce 200GWh cells.

The necessary battery pack and powertrain factories.

Dedicated platforms for mainstream passenger cars, AMG performance battery cars, battery-electric light commercial vehicles.

All new models must be plug-&-charge capable from 2022 onward.

A high-efficiency, long-distance-oriented powertrain. Mercedes-Benz knows what is expected on the Autobahn.

Battery recycling plant.

Hiring 3,000 software engineers for MB.OS and all that is needed for new cars.

And many more details — read and enjoy.

The EQS is setting the stage for what we expect from Mercedes in the coming years.

P.S. I can not find a reason to be grumpy. I am still an old man.