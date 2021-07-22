Connect with us

Mercedes-EQ Family 2021 with CEO Ola Källenius

Mercedes-Benz Prepares To Go All-Electric

Published

After Renault Eways’ disappointing plans to transition to BEV by 2030, we got a much more realistic vision on the future from Stellantis. Now we get a long-term vision from Mercedes-Benz.

The presentation of Mercedes-Benz is not an online mix of advertising and announcements as the previous two were. It is in a simple word document. The company did not even make a flashy PDF. The content is as much revolutionary as the presentation is simple.

The first big difference is the realization that the market can flip to 100% electric before 2030 worldwide. If the market flips, Mercedes-Benz has to flip. That means Mercedes-Benz has to be prepared to flip or transition to 100% BEV production before 2030.

That is the most ambitious, and realistic, announcement of any of the big automakers.

What follows in the simple MS-Word document are the details that need to be taken care of to make this possible.

  • 8 battery gigafactories to produce 200GWh cells.
  • The necessary battery pack and powertrain factories.
  • Dedicated platforms for mainstream passenger cars, AMG performance battery cars, battery-electric light commercial vehicles.
  • All new models must be plug-&-charge capable from 2022 onward.
  • A high-efficiency, long-distance-oriented powertrain. Mercedes-Benz knows what is expected on the Autobahn.
  • Battery recycling plant.
  • Hiring 3,000 software engineers for MB.OS and all that is needed for new cars.
  • And many more details — read and enjoy.

Mercedes-EQ, EQS 580 4MATIC, showing what can be expected of MB in the future.

The EQS is setting the stage for what we expect from Mercedes in the coming years.

P.S. I can not find a reason to be grumpy. I am still an old man.

Grumpy old man. The best thing I did with my life was raising two kids. Only finished primary education, but when you don’t go to school, you have lots of time to read. I switched from accounting to software development and ended my career as system integrator and architect. My 2007 boss got two electric Lotus Elise cars to show policymakers the future direction of energy and transportation. And I have been looking to replace my diesel cars with electric vehicles ever since. And putting my money where my mouth is, I have bought Tesla shares. Intend to keep them until I can trade them for a Tesla car.

