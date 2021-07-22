Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Supercharging In Colorado, by Kyle Field, CleanTechnica.

Climate Change

Colorado Passes Embodied Carbon Legislation — The Most Important Climate Solution You’ve Never Heard of

Published

Originally published on RMI.org.
By Audrey Rempher & Victor Olgyay 

It is unlikely that you know how much carbon was produced by making your driveway. But if you did, you might think about ways to build it better.

That is the concept behind the “Buy Clean Colorado” legislation signed into law July 6 by Colorado Governor Jared Polis. Under the new law, future public construction projects will have to meet clear environmental criteria for the use of seven common construction materials.

With the passage of HB21-1303: Global Warming Potential for Public Project Materials (the formal name of the Buy Clean Colorado legislation), Colorado joins a growing group of states pursuing an untapped opportunity for carbon reductions: the carbon “embodied” in public buildings and roads. With a goal to reduce emissions by 50 percent by 2030 and 90 percent by 2050, Colorado has some of the most ambitious climate goals among US states. This legislation will help the state to meet these bold targets.

What Is Embodied Carbon?

If you’ve never heard of embodied carbon, you are not alone. In the building industry, embodied carbon refers to the greenhouse gas emissions arising from the entire life cycle of a material: from manufacturing, transportation, installation, and maintenance to the disposal or reuse of building materials. Embodied carbon is typically quantified as the amount of carbon generated per unit of material. This data on the “global warming potential” of a material is documented in environmental product declarations (“EPDs”), which are analogous to the nutrition labels on food products. Through publicly accessible databases (such as the EC3 tool), anyone can access EPDs and directly compare the data to select products with low amounts of embodied carbon. 

What Is Buy Clean Colorado?

Buy Clean Colorado uses the EPD methodology to help drive the use of low-embodied-carbon materials. The bill requires the office of the state architect and the department of transportation to each establish policies that include the maximum acceptable global warming potential for specific categories of construction materials. The limits on global warming potential for these materials will apply to certain public projects, including buildings, roads, highways, and bridge projects.

The limits are expected to apply to projects solicited after January 1, 2024. The required global warming potential limits will be reviewed and adjusted every four years.

Industry Impact

By shining a light on the carbon embodied in building materials, the Buy Clean Colorado legislation will increase demand for low-embodied-carbon products. In Colorado today, materials with lower global warming potential are already available and being used. It is possible to purchase two products with identical structural and performance characteristics, but with greatly varying amounts of embodied carbon. By establishing preferential purchasing for low-embodied-carbon materials, a new class of product is defined as desirable. The construction materials industry has generally welcomed this opportunity to expand their offerings.

While there are always costs associated with product improvement, many of the low-embodied-carbon versions of construction materials come at no cost premium. Analyses by RMI and others have shown that it is currently possible to reduce the embodied carbon in building projects by 30 to 50 percent at low to no cost, simply by specifying low-embodied-carbon materials. With further design work and material substitution, it is possible to have even greater positive impact. Using materials with higher recycled content, or more localized materials that reduce the need for transportation, can reduce costs as well as embodied carbon.

LafargeHolcim, the operator of one of Colorado’s two cement plants, currently offers a low-embodied-carbon product that has been used on 600 lane miles of concrete paving in Colorado. The company testified in support of the new bill, and the Colorado Department of Transportation and other industry representatives have also been supportive. Buy Clean Colorado highlights the opportunity for construction product manufacturers that are already taking steps toward lowering their carbon footprint to see increased demand for their products.

Will It Make a Difference?

Cement is estimated to be responsible for 7 percent of global CO2 emissions. Reducing the embodied carbon in cement alone to the current cost-effective level can have an enormous impact locally and provide substantial contributions to Colorado’s ambitious climate goals. In addition, the new bill will encourage manufacturers to produce more products that have less environmental impact.

Colorado’s legislation will serve as a model for other states considering policies and codes for low-embodied-carbon materials. As the literacy around embodied carbon and EPDs becomes more widespread, you will no longer need to wonder how much carbon was produced by making your driveway. You will know, and you just may build it better.

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Since 1982, RMI (previously Rocky Mountain Institute) has advanced market-based solutions that transform global energy use to create a clean, prosperous and secure future. An independent, nonprofit think-and-do tank, RMI engages with businesses, communities and institutions to accelerate and scale replicable solutions that drive the cost-effective shift from fossil fuels to efficiency and renewables. Please visit http://www.rmi.org for more information.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Climate Change

Extreme Heat Sets Records & Sets Stage For More Fires In U.S. West

Extreme heat continues to bake the American West, breaking temperature records, and exacerbating drought and other wildfire catalysts. Billings, Montana, broke a 61-year-old record...

18 hours ago

Clean Transport

Top 15 U.S. Retailers Created More Pollution From Shipping Than 1.5 Million American Homes

The top 15 U.S. retailers were responsible for as much climate pollution in 2019, from their shipping alone, as the energy used to power...

1 day ago

Cars

What Will Happen To Old ICE Vehicles In The Electric Era?

David Waterworth “Disabled & Elderly Parking Only.” That’s what the sign said, so he parked his ICE Corolla there. We saw the vehicle as...

1 day ago

Clean Transport

Charging Infrastructure Analysis Leverages NREL Data Science Expertise

Analysis Aims To Help California Meet Zero-Emission Vehicle Goals

2 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.