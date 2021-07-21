Top 15 U.S. Retailers Created More Pollution From Shipping Than 1.5 Million American Homes

The top 15 U.S. retailers were responsible for as much climate pollution in 2019, from their shipping alone, as the energy used to power 1.5 million American homes, a report released Monday by Pacific Environment finds.
Walmart tops the list, with 3.7 million tons of CO2 pollution — more than a coal-fired power plant running for a full year — emitted by ships carrying products to be sold in the U.S.
Container ship pollution also inflicts harm on low-income communities that live near ports; ships carrying goods for the 15 companies listed in the report produced more than 7 times the amount of sulfur oxide pollution as all the cars and trucks on the road in the U.S. today.
After Walmart, the next 14 top polluters were: Ashley, Target, Dole, Home Depot, Chiquita, Ikea, Amazon, Samsung, Nike, LG, Redbull, Family Dollar, Williams-Sonoma, and Lowes.
Sources: The Verge, Fast Company
This is a quick news brief from Nexus Media.