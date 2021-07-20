Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Photo by Cynthia Shahan, CleanTechnica

Climate Change

Workplace Injuries Caused By Heat More Common Than Official Stats

Published

Official records dramatically fail to capture workplace injuries caused by extreme heat, new data described in congressional testimony Thursday shows. The dangers, which go beyond heat stroke and include injuries from falls or mishandled machinery, are concentrated among poor workers in yet another example of how climate change worsens societal inequities.

“Most people still associate climate risk with sea-level rise, hurricanes and wildfires,” R. Jisung Park, a professor of public policy at the University of California, Los Angeles and the lead author of the study, told the New York Times. “Heat is only beginning to creep into the consciousness as something that is immediately damaging.”

Heat appears to exacerbate underlying inequities and workplace dangers, with the lowest-paid workers suffering five times as many heat-related injuries as the highest-paid, and high temperatures increase the chance of injuries for wholesale trade workers by 15%.

Sources: New York Times $; Climate Signals background: Extreme heat and heatwaves

This is a quick news brief from Nexus Media.

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , ,
Written By

A syndicated newswire covering climate, energy, policy, art and culture.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Climate Change

Nearly All The Chinook Salmon In The Sacramento River Will Die

A drumbeat of climate-fueled heatwaves, compounded by water management practices, will likely kill nearly all juvenile chinook salmon in the Sacramento River, California wildlife...

2 days ago

Clean Transport

Advanced Clean Fleets Rule Could Transform California

Originally published on NRDC Expert Blog. By Andrea Guerra & Patricio Portillo  The Advance Clean Fleets (ACF) rule promises to be an essential step to eliminating fossil...

4 days ago

Cars

We Need More Electric Vehicles, But Extending Regulatory Incentives For EVs Is A Bad Idea

Originally published by Union of Concerned Scientists, The Equation. By Dave Cooke, Senior Vehicles Analyst A recent New York Times article noted that the Biden administration...

5 days ago

Clean Transport

Ridehailing Drivers Will Go Electric — If We Build The Charging Stations

Originally published on RMI.org By Laurie Stone Michelle Pierce, a retired electrical engineer living in Southern California, is a passionate EV advocate. She started driving...

5 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.