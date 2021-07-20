Why Evangelical Christians Should Be Supporting EVs

By David Waterworth

As the story goes in the Book of Genesis, God gave man stewardship over the whole of nature. God blessed them, and God said to them, “Be fruitful and multiply, and fill the earth and subdue it; and have dominion over the fish of the sea and over the birds of the air and over every living thing that moves upon the earth.” (Genesis 1:26-28)

Unfortunately, many have taken this to mean that humankind can do as they wish and that God encourages them to do so. The point being missed is that a ruler must also take care of the ruled. Otherwise, revolution is a result. The earth is currently revolting at the way we have injured her. It’s called climate change.

But, say Christians, to say that we can alter God’s creation to the extent to transform the climate is blasphemy. Only God can make changes this great! Sadly, a more logical reading of the above is that He has given us the power to make these changes and we have gone too far.

The steam engine and the use of coal were heralded at the beginning of the Industrial Revolution as freeing industry from the vagaries of nature — we don’t need the water wheel anymore, we don’t need the windmill anymore. We are free from the constraints of the natural world. When the wind don’t blow and water don’t run, we can burn coal. We shall be as gods, and so we have been. But wiser gods would have looked after this creation.

So, why should Evangelical, Bible-believing Christians support electric vehicles? Because EVs are better for Mother Earth. It would be exercising their stewardship and doing their Lord’s will. Study after study has shown that EVs produce fewer emissions over their lifetime than their petrol and diesel counterparts. Coupled with renewable energy, they are a big part of the current solution.

Christians would also be avoiding the apocalyptic wrath foretold in the book of Revelation, where it predicts the Lord will return to destroy those who destroy the earth. Revelation 11:18.

David Waterworth has a bachelor’s degree in theology and was trained for the ministry by the Seventh Day Adventist Church. After 4 years as a youth pastor, he left to become a school teacher.