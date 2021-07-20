Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Cars

Why Evangelical Christians Should Be Supporting EVs

Published

By David Waterworth

As the story goes in the Book of Genesis, God gave man stewardship over the whole of nature. God blessed them, and God said to them, “Be fruitful and multiply, and fill the earth and subdue it; and have dominion over the fish of the sea and over the birds of the air and over every living thing that moves upon the earth.” (Genesis 1:26-28)

Unfortunately, many have taken this to mean that humankind can do as they wish and that God encourages them to do so. The point being missed is that a ruler must also take care of the ruled. Otherwise, revolution is a result. The earth is currently revolting at the way we have injured her. It’s called climate change.

But, say Christians, to say that we can alter God’s creation to the extent to transform the climate is blasphemy. Only God can make changes this great! Sadly, a more logical reading of the above is that He has given us the power to make these changes and we have gone too far.

The steam engine and the use of coal were heralded at the beginning of the Industrial Revolution as freeing industry from the vagaries of nature — we don’t need the water wheel anymore, we don’t need the windmill anymore. We are free from the constraints of the natural world. When the wind don’t blow and water don’t run, we can burn coal. We shall be as gods, and so we have been. But wiser gods would have looked after this creation.

So, why should Evangelical, Bible-believing Christians support electric vehicles? Because EVs are better for Mother Earth. It would be exercising their stewardship and doing their Lord’s will. Study after study has shown that EVs produce fewer emissions over their lifetime than their petrol and diesel counterparts. Coupled with renewable energy, they are a big part of the current solution.

Christians would also be avoiding the apocalyptic wrath foretold in the book of Revelation, where it predicts the Lord will return to destroy those who destroy the earth. Revelation 11:18.

David Waterworth has a bachelor’s degree in theology and was trained for the ministry by the Seventh Day Adventist Church. After 4 years as a youth pastor, he left to become a school teacher.

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

We publish a number of guest posts from experts in a large variety of fields. This is our contributor account for those special people, organizations, agencies, and companies.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Clean Transport

Charging Infrastructure Analysis Leverages NREL Data Science Expertise

Analysis Aims To Help California Meet Zero-Emission Vehicle Goals

1 hour ago

Clean Transport

Our Transition to a 100% Electric Delivery Van

By Simon, The Millett Road Maker Disclaimer: I’m not an electric vehicle or sustainability expert. I’m a baker and a small business owner talking...

12 hours ago

Climate Change

Europe Confronts Climate Destruction, Stronger Action Needed

Officials in Germany and across Europe say the deadly flooding in recent days highlights the need to step up efforts to address climate change. “It...

12 hours ago

Cars

Making Electric Cars “Normal” in Australia

By David Waterworth The state government of New South Wales is budgeting half a billion dollars to normalise battery electric vehicles (BEVs). As well...

3 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.