U.S. Energy Department Awards Over $5 Million To Small Solar Businesses

Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced that five small businesses will each receive $1 million to advance their solar energy technology innovations. The projects address a range of solar industry market needs, including cybersecurity, floating solar, energy systems for manufactured homes, low-cost manufacturing, and module performance.

As part of Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer (SBIR/STTR) program, these companies have developed a proof of concept over the past two years and will be developing prototypes ready for private investment.

The awardees are:

Atonometrics (Austin, TX)

NexTC Corporation (Corvallis, OR)

Operant Networks Corporation (Santa Rosa, CA)

Phase3 Photovoltaics (Portland, OR)

Tau Science Corporation (Hillsboro, OR)

Learn more about these projects here.

The DOE Solar Energy Technologies Office supports the U.S. solar innovation ecosystem, ushering ideas from concept to market through its Manufacturing and Competitiveness funding programs.

Stay current on open funding opportunities that could support your research.

About SBIR/STTR: The SBIR/STTR program consists of competitive funding opportunities that encourage U.S.-based small businesses to engage in high-risk, innovative research and technology development with the potential for future commercialization. The program is managed by the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science and awards projects in technology areas across the entire department. It is part of the larger SBIR program across the federal government, which is administered by the Small Business Administration.

Article courtesy of the Solar Energy Technologies Office , Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy