The Department of Energy may update energy efficiency standards for manufactured homes for the first time since 1994, Utility Dive reports. Strengthened standards for new homes could dramatically benefit the disproportionately low-income population who live in them, because manufactured homes use 70% more energy per square foot than traditional houses. A 2016 draft DOE rule would have saved those living in manufactured homes thousands of dollars in energy bills over the lifetime of the home, but the Trump administration did not publish the rule. The DOE’s approach would use a tiered system with stronger efficiency requirements applied to more expensive units in order to limit upfront cost increases and ensure strong cost/benefit savings over the life of the unit.

