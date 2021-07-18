Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Image from climate.gov (public domain)

Climate Change

Nearly All The Chinook Salmon In The Sacramento River Will Die

Published

A drumbeat of climate-fueled heatwaves, compounded by water management practices, will likely kill nearly all juvenile chinook salmon in the Sacramento River, California wildlife officials warn.

“It’s an extreme set of cascading climate events pushing us into this crisis situation,” California Dept. of Fish and Wildlife spokesperson Jordan Traverso told reporters. Salmon need river water at or below 56°F to fully develop (which, in a human context, is so dangerously cold it can inhibit your ability to control your breathing).

Low river levels caused by drought mean the water heats and evaporates faster, which lowers, and thus further warms the water in a vicious cycle. The salmon die-offs have increased due to diversions from the Shasta Reservoir, which was formed by damming the Sacramento River in the 1940s, to the agriculture industry across the Central Valley, itself parched by the climate-fueled megadrought.

Sources: CNNSacramento Bee $, GizmodoNewsweek; Cold water effects: Weather.comColdWaterSafety.orgUseAKayak.org; Climate Signals background: Extreme heat and heatwavesDrought

This is a quick news brief from Nexus Media. (Images added by editor)

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , ,
Written By

A syndicated newswire covering climate, energy, policy, art and culture.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Clean Transport

Advanced Clean Fleets Rule Could Transform California

Originally published on NRDC Expert Blog. By Andrea Guerra & Patricio Portillo  The Advance Clean Fleets (ACF) rule promises to be an essential step to eliminating fossil...

2 days ago

Cars

We Need More Electric Vehicles, But Extending Regulatory Incentives For EVs Is A Bad Idea

Originally published by Union of Concerned Scientists, The Equation. By Dave Cooke, Senior Vehicles Analyst A recent New York Times article noted that the Biden administration...

3 days ago

Clean Transport

Ridehailing Drivers Will Go Electric — If We Build The Charging Stations

Originally published on RMI.org By Laurie Stone Michelle Pierce, a retired electrical engineer living in Southern California, is a passionate EV advocate. She started driving...

3 days ago

Clean Transport

SCE Launches Program to Install 38,000 EV Charging Stations in Southern California

Charge Ready is the largest utility-run electric passenger vehicle charging infrastructure program in the nation.

4 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.