Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Clean Transport

500,000 EV Chargers Under Joe Biden: How, When, and Where

Published

In this episode of CleanTech Talk, Travis Allan, Vice President of Public Affairs and General Counsel at FLO, and Zach Shahan, CEO of CleanTechnica, talk about the how, the when, and the where of US President Joe Biden’s target to get 500,000 EV chargers installed by 2030.

Several years ago, Travis started focusing on how to decarbonize the entire transportation system in North America at a climate-focused law firm he used to run with a couple of other partners. That led him to FLO, an EV charging leader in North America. In the past few years, he has been working at FLO and helping this EV charging company find its way forward in the market and positively shape the market.

When it comes to US President Joe Biden’s target to get 500,000 EV chargers installed in the US by 2030, several questions keep coming up: Where should the chargers go? What kind of chargers should they be? When should they be installed in different portions of the market? What specific policies will make all of this happen?

Travis was quite impressive with his depth and breadth of knowledge in this field, and how he helped answer these questions. This article doesn’t cover the answers adequately at all — it mostly just summarizes the topics. I do recommend listening to this podcast to get detailed insight from Travis on how the country, states, cities, and utilities should proceed.

An interesting point he made at one point in the discussion is that the Volkswagen settlement money (from its long diesel cheating scandal) helped a bit to show how and where funding can be funneled. It must have opened up doors and minds for future funding by getting the topic of EV transition in front of more people’s eyes while also providing some evidence of what works and what doesn’t to stimulate more EV sales.

Another big note was how important equity is in how we proceed. In particular, there’s the big challenge of providing convenient EV charging for people who live in apartments, condos, etc. However, equity is not just about housing type and economic status — it’s also a geographical question. Travis pointed out that a good balance is needed between urban and rural EV charging infrastructure, and emphasized the importance of smooth integration across both types of human geography.

Furthermore, Travis highlighted the importance of good data collection and minimum uptime criteria when laying out funding for new charging stations. Overall, having good performance criteria is going to lead to better EV charging experiences and quicker EV adoption.

We also talked about the role of utilities in advancing EV charging and the EV market, policy solutions for EV charging at multi-unit dwelling units, building codes, curbside EV charger design and policy, fleet charging, celebrating success stories, and a number of other topics.

For much, much more, listen to the full podcast via the SoundCloud player above or your favorite podcasting network if it’s not SoundCloud (links below).

You can subscribe and listen to CleanTech Talk on: AnchorApple Podcasts/iTunesBreakerGoogle Podcasts, Overcast, Pocket, Podbean, Radio Public, SoundCloud, Spotify, or Stitcher.

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA], NIO [NIO], Xpeng [XPEV], Ford [F], ChargePoint [CHPT], Amazon [AMZN], Piedmont Lithium [PLL], Lithium Americas [LAC], Albemarle Corporation [ALB], Nouveau Monde Graphite [NMGRF], Talon Metals [TLOFF], Arclight Clean Transition Corp [ACTC], and Starbucks [SBUX]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Clean Transport

A 21st-Century Transportation System That Drives Climate Action & Equitable Recovery

Originally published on NRDC Expert Blog. By Mitchell Bernard We must build the national transportation system of the future — and do it now, all...

2 days ago

Cars

We Need More Electric Vehicles, But Extending Regulatory Incentives For EVs Is A Bad Idea

Originally published by Union of Concerned Scientists, The Equation. By Dave Cooke, Senior Vehicles Analyst A recent New York Times article noted that the Biden administration...

3 days ago

Bicycles

U.S. Infrastructure Bills: Do They Meet The Moment?

Any legislation on infrastructure must address the backlog of repairs, the challenge of the climate crisis, and the inequities in our transportation system.

3 days ago

Climate Change

Biden — Don’t Be A Pipeline President!

By David Lapp Jost This month’s events have made it painfully clear that we are experiencing a climate crisis. Lethal heatwaves and the ocean...

5 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.