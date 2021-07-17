Tesla Spec Ad Featured On Times Square Billboard — World’s Biggest — At No Cost To Tesla

Billy Crammer, a talented content creator who often uses Tesla as his muse, created a Tesla spec ad a while back. That ad just got featured on the largest billboard in the world in Times Square. He tweeted, seemingly in surprise, that his short production had been displayed on the billboard, which is as long as a football field.

This is not a normal Tesla video but… I just learned that my Tesla edits have been displayed on the world’s biggest billboard. The billboard is located in Times Square and runs as long as a football field! This feels weird 😂 @tesla @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/xeAx1hZxMx — Billy Crammer (@billycrammer) July 13, 2021

The video that Billy referred to as “not a normal Tesla video” was the short clip in the tweet above showing that Billy’s fan commercial was on the big screen in Times Square.

This is just one of many examples as to why Tesla doesn’t need to pay for advertising, unlike legacy automakers that have to spend billions on marketing. For Tesla, that unspent money is being invested in the company, which is still in its growth stage.

I asked Billy how he found out about his video being featured on the Times Square billboard and he told me:

“I was scrolling through Twitter and noticed that a video from Times Square with the ad playing had been posted. As I looked through it, I thought that the video looked very similar. I put the ad into my editing software and put my video side-by-side with it. Lo and behold, it was my video that been used for the ad.

“Then I realized that this ad had actually been playing on Times Square on a billboard which happens to be the world’s biggest. The billboard is also absolutely massive; 25,000 square feet, eight stories high, and as long as a football field. The billboard is seen by around 300,000 people a day so it’s definitely great exposure for Tesla. It feels really cool to have your work displayed like that and especially for a company like Tesla.

“I am not sure by who or how it got featured at Times Square. It’s a very compelling mystery since that billboard spot is the biggest and most expensive billboard in the world. I think it costs about 100,000 USD a day to rent. Do you have any theories?”

It could be an investor, or even another company that has the budget while also being a supporter of Tesla. For Tesla to have an ad featured in Times Square at no cost to the company and no cost (or payment) to the artist who created the ad to support Tesla and show off his skills — well, this is an incredible example that Tesla is making the right moves by not paying for advertising.