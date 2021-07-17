Connect with us

Tesla Launches Megapack Order Page & Pricing

Tesla has launched a new order and pricing page for its Megapack, which provides utility-scale energy storage. Up until recently, there have been very few details on the Megapack since Tesla was only selling them business to business. (Though, see: “Tesla Megapack, Powerpack, & Powerwall Battery Storage Prices Per KWh — Exclusive.”) Today, pretty much anyone who wants one can order a Tesla Megapack.

According to the order page, the price in California starts at $1,235,890, and Tesla requires $5,000 down. This doesn’t include taxes or annual maintenance. Prices do vary by state. Customers can order up to 1,000 Megapacks, and if they do, the costs per unit decline with each additional Megapack order.

On its website, Tesla said that it took everything it knew about battery technology to enable the world’s largest energy projects. For these giga-scale projects, a 1 gigawatt-hour (GWh) project provides enough energy storage capacity to power every home in San Francisco for 6 hours.

For those ordering the Tesla Megapack, the earliest deliveries will occur in 2022, but not for all states. California, Nevada, and Texas have 2022 delivery estimates, while others, including my own state of Louisiana, have 2023 estimated delivery dates. The price of the Megapack for Louisiana is $1,252,810.

Tesla shared some of the ways a business can use the Megapack:

  • Renewable smoothing. Smooth out the intermittency of renewables by storing and using the energy as needed.
  • Transmission and Distribution Investment Deferral. Postpone costly grid infrastructure upgrades by supplying power at a distributed location to defer the need to upgrade aging infrastructure.
  • Voltage Support. Inject and absorb reactive power to maintain local voltage levels on the grid.
  • Capacity Support. Discharge at times of peak capacity to reduce demands on distribution and transmission. infrastructure.
  • Microgrid. Build a localized grid that can disconnect from the main power grid.
  • Market Participation. Provide service to the grid in response to signals sent by system operators.
  • Frequency Regulation. Maintain grid stability by rapidly changing charge or discharge power in response to changes in grid frequency.

Johnna Crider is a Louisiana native who likes crawfish, gems, minerals, EVs, and advocates for sustainability. Johnna is also the host of GettingStoned.online, a jewelry artisan and a $TSLA shareholder.

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

