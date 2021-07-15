Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Photo by pexels/pixabay (free to use, CC0).

Clean Power

Protecting the Next Generation

Published

by David Waterworth

Yesterday, my neighbourhood had its monthly coffee morning. Four or five neighbouring families get together for a catchup and a chat. We are mostly retired and the chat is usually about grandchildren, home maintenance, and other mundane matters.

Tim is a retired high school headmaster, his wife is still working, and he has a son at high school — a bright, quiet, sensitive boy called Mark. John is a retired miner, built like a brick shithouse and still incredibly strong, his wife retired from teaching fashion at TAFE recently. Rudy drives buses for the Brisbane City Council.

At times, the conversation gets around to electric cars – they have all been for a drive in my Tesla but haven’t taken the plunge to get one yet. And there are times when climate change is discussed.

Mark doesn’t talk much, but yesterday he turned to me and said, “I am concerned about the future, climate change and stuff.” The pathos in his voice hit me. Climate change has been ignored in the Australian media (all controlled by Rupert Murdoch) until recently. Now it is being mentioned, but highlighting the danger and provoking fear.

He found it hard to believe that there was much hope. I endeavored to talk about the things that are being done globally, but especially in Australia, to try and reduce the impact. I particularly like the live feed of electricity generation found on the reneweconomy website. This shows that some Australia states are already 100% renewable (Tasmania with hydropower) others hit 100% occasionally (South Australia with wind and solar and batteries). The most heavily populated states are at 25–30% renewable electricity.

This conversation brought home to me how we need to protect the mental health of the young who will be bombarded by horrific scenes of heatwaves, burning oceans, floods, etc. I fear the argument will shift from — “there is no such thing as climate change!” to — “it’s too late/difficult/expensive to do anything about it.”

Although we are a long way behind, a lot is being done. We have 9 years to get actions in place to stave off the worst. In the meantime, we need to care also for our vulnerable youth.

David is a retired teacher with a passion for electric vehicles and renewable energy. He drives a Tesla Model 3 and owns 5 shares in TSLA. 

Top photo by pexels/pixabay (free to use, CC0).

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:,
Written By

We publish a number of guest posts from experts in a large variety of fields. This is our contributor account for those special people, organizations, agencies, and companies.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Air Quality

The Endless Search For Cheap Petrol — I Don’t Miss It At All!

By David Waterworth The endless search for cheap petrol — I don’t miss it at all! In Australia we have a phenomenon known as...

10 hours ago

Cars

Electric Vehicle Registrations Increase Over 60% YOY In Australia — Greater Surge To Come

By David Waterworth  Great news. However, we have to realise that this comes off a low base. Penetration of the new vehicle market by...

14 hours ago

Clean Transport

Electric Buses Too Quick For Brisbane

By David Waterworth Brisbane, the capital city of Queensland in Australia, is trialing electric buses with a view to transitioning the fleet. One of...

16 hours ago

Cars

Are EVs An Affront On The Self-Reliant Male Identity?

By David Waterworth The Australian male defines himself as self reliant — think Crocodile Dundee — and competent around machinery, particularly cars — think...

16 hours ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.