Could Ford’s Mustang Mach-E Reservation Holders In China Be Cancelling & Switching To Tesla’s New, Lower-Priced Model Y?

I saw an interesting post from Ray4Tesla last week. Ray pointed out that a WeChat group of Mach-E reservation holders changed the group’s profile name to Model Y as soon as Tesla introduced the new Standard Range RWD variant. “The whole group switched their Mach-E reservations to [Model Y],” Ray tweeted. This led him to think that there is an exodus to the Model Y SR RWD from Mach-E reservation holders.

Ray explained just how competitive Tesla’s new made-in-China Model Y SR RWD is. He noted that the price difference would even cannibalize some of the Model 3 SR+ sales and listed vehicles that would definitely feel the blows of Tesla’s lower-priced, lower-range Model Y:

  • Volkswagen ID.4 Crozz
  • NIO EC6
  • Ford Mustang Mach-E
  • Xpeng G3
  • BYD Tang EV
  • and some ICE crossovers — especially German brands.

The new Tesla Model Y starts at ¥276,000 ($42,664) and deliveries are expected to begin next month. The vehicle has a range of 525 km (NEDC, so unrealistically) and can go from 0–100 km/h in 5.6 seconds. Its top speed is 217 km/h and Ray noted that the vehicle will probably have LFP batteries supplied by CATL. The price, he added, is after taking into account a Chinese subsidy of ~¥20,000 ($3,092).

Ford Mustang Mach-E & New Tesla Model Y SR RWD Price Comparison

As for the answer to the question posed in the headline, we don’t know 100% how consumers are responding, but it appears that many are seeing the value and lower cost for the value of the Model Y and jumping on the Tesla bandwagon. We also know that the Model Y and Mustang Mach-E are nearly head to head on pricing.

Back in April, Ford announced that Ford’s Mustang Mach-E in China was available at prices ranging from 265,000 ($40,963) to 379,000 yuan ($58,585) after subsidies. Tesla’s new variant of the Model Y starts at 276,000 yuan ($42,664), but the vehicle qualifies for subsidies which take another 20,000 yuan ($3,092) off, bringing its price down to 256,000 yuan ($39,572), which makes it even cheaper than the Mustang Mach-E and an ideal choice.

Johnna Crider is a Louisiana native who likes crawfish, gems, minerals, EVs, and advocates for sustainability. Johnna is also the host of GettingStoned.online, a jewelry artisan and a $TSLA shareholder.

