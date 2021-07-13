Vancouver Police & Grief-Stricken Mother Plea To Owner Of A White Tesla: “Please Come Forward.”

The Vancouver Police Department needs the help of a Tesla owner. The car is a white Tesla but the model isn’t yet known. The Vancouver PD went live on Twitter asking that the owner come forward. The accident in question took the life of a 23-month old baby girl.

#VPDLivestream Vancouver Police are appealing for Tesla driver to come forward. https://t.co/augpxZaSBi — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) July 9, 2021

Sue Caithness, a neighbor of the family, explained to Global News Canada that she saw the crash. The mother of the baby had just started a construction job and was walking home from work. The husband along with the 23-month old little girl, Ocean, went to meet her.

“She was walking home from work and they had come down to meet her. She saw her little girl, Ocean, and her partner across the road, and she waved, and then she saw the accident,” Caithness said. A black Ford Escape collided with a black McLaren in the intersection of Smith and Hornyb Street. Ocean and her father, who was carrying her, were struck when one of the vehicles jumped the curb.

In the livestream, the Vancouver PD stated that a white Tesla was behind the suspect’s car when the accident occurred. Tania Visnintin gave the press release, which was livestreamed on Twitter.

“Investigators are appealing for the driver of a white Tesla to come forward. Detectives have identified a white Tesla that was driving in the same direction as the suspect’s vehicle before the time of the crash. Investigators are asking for this person to come forward and speak to police. Investigators believe the white Tesla was driving west on Smithe Street and then made a right turn onto Hornby Street.

“The vehicle then pulled over on Hornby Street and stayed there until about 6:08 PM before it left the area. So investigators do believe that the Tesla will have important footage on the memory of the vehicle and that will have some pretty vital evidence for this investigation. Investigators are asking for the driver of the vehicle to call the VP Collision Investigation Unit at 604-717-3012.”

Ocean’s mother took to Twitter with a plea for the Tesla community: “Please, whoever owns the white Tesla, that was my baby.”

Please whoever owns the white Tesla that that was my baby — Star Joinson (@GirlOrigami) July 10, 2021

A fundraiser was set up for the mother to help cover any expense that needed to be covered. Although the initial goal has been met, perhaps you’d like to donate more. If you can help, please consider doing so.

Sinead, who organized the fundraiser, wrote:

“Hi, my name is Sinead and I’m raising money for my friend and neighbor Star.

“Star’s 23-month-old daughter Ocean and her father were in a car accident on July 6th, 2021 in downtown Vancouver. They were hit by a two-car collision while crossing the street. Star and Michael were taken to the hospital where he is still recovering from serious injuries. It is with heavy sadness that I write that their beautiful, sweet little girl did not survive the accident.

“This family is still reeling from the shock of this tragedy and will need continued support as they begin to process an unimaginable loss. Right now, donations are imperative for Star and Michael. Star has prior mental health challenges and a history of PTSD, and having to bear a financial burden at this point will only worsen the impact of what’s happened to this family. The couple needs help covering expenses for daily living, legal and counseling costs, for little Ocean’s funeral arrangements, and anything else they may need. By donating, you’re helping to uplift a family through an incredible challenge. Every dollar is both important and appreciated.”

In an update, Sinead wrote:

“Hi everyone, we wanted to take the time to update you all on what’s happened over the last 24 hours. First and foremost: we have surpassed our $15,000 donation goal. The support that has been rallied so far for Star and Michael is incredible and they are so grateful. This community has really come together and that’s amazing to see.

“Michael is now out of his last surgery. His multiple surgeries were successful and the team was able to place a plate in his arm and a steel rod in his leg, which is a great victory. Due to the severity of his injuries, he will remain in the hospital for quite some time for an extensive recovery.

“In the next few days, we’ll begin working on the funeral arrangements for little Ocean and these donations will help immensely with that. After that, our next steps will be to start taking legal action to win justice for Star and Michael and their loss.

“With Michael’s lengthy recovery, it’s difficult to say how much financial support they will end up needing. The fact that this community is continuing to donate past our initial goal is truly remarkable. We are at a loss for words and wanted to take a moment to express our gratitude.”

My thoughts are with the grieving mother. Let’s hope the owner of that white Tesla comes forward. Or if Tesla has the data, maybe Tesla could help.