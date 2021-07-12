Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

DragTimes Takes Tesla Plaid Model S On Track — 0–60 MPH: 2.01 seconds, 0–100 km/h: 2.11 seconds, 0–100 MPH: 4:19 seconds

On their second day of owning a Tesla Plaid Model S, DragTimes took the new vehicle to Orlando Speedway for a full set of performance tests, including 0–60 mph, 0–100 km/h, 60–130 mph, 100–150 mph, 1/8 mile, and 1/4 mile — just to name a few. Brooks noted that DragTimes got invited out by Diablo Sport to Orlando Speedway for a private test and tune.

Early in the video, Brooks shows you how to prep the Plaid Model S for driving on the drag strip. On the screen, you open the menu and then click on pedals and steering.

“We have Plaid Mode on. We turn on Drag Strip Mode. What that does is it lights up the Drag Strip Mode here and says, ‘conditioning for peak power performance.’ From past experience, this only takes two to three minutes. Gone are the days of the previous Teslas which are taking 40–45 minutes, draining the battery down before you get that run.”

He also explored the suspension and the conditioning was already ready to go. “Less than a minute for performance ready.”

Tesla Model S Plaid Drag Strip Times

The goal, Brooks explained, was 9.19 for the quarter-mile time. However, they got multiple 9.2X runs, which are still pretty great. Brooks explained that the best run was 9.24, which was a tie with the current record set by Jay Leno. Their best numbers are as follows:

  • 0–60 mph: 2.01 seconds
  • 0–100 km/h: 2.11 seconds
  • 0–100 mph: 4:19 seconds
  • 0–130 mph: 6.99 seconds
  • 0–150 mph: 9.17 seconds
  • 100–150 mph: 4.69 seconds
  • 100–200 km/h: 4.02 seconds
  • 1/8 Miles 6:01 at 120.22mph
  • 1/4 Miles 9.248 at 151.83 mph.

Jay Leno’s speed record on the quarter-mile was 9.247, but Brooks noted that they didn’t have Tesla support, unlike Leno, and there was a bit of a headwind that might have hurt their time.

“A pretty big headwind because a storm is coming in.”

Johnna Crider is a Louisiana native who likes crawfish, gems, minerals, EVs, and advocates for sustainability. Johnna is also the host of GettingStoned.online, a jewelry artisan and a $TSLA shareholder.

