Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Cars

Dealing With Dealers Down Under — Trying To Test Electric Cars

Published

By David Waterworth

Before I bought my Tesla Model 3, I anticipated that I would inevitably be asked the question: why an unknown brand and not a more established brand like BMW, Renault, Hyundai, or Jaguar? I list these brands because that was the extent of available BEVs in Australia at that time. Plus, I was curious as to what was on offer.

The biggest contrast in dealer reactions was Hyundai. At this time, I was driving a Hyundai Sonata V6 and also owned a Hyundai Accent. My daughter was driving a diesel Hyundai Santa Fe. We had a great deal of experience and faith in the brand. My daughter took her car in for a service and I went to pick her up from the dealer so she could visit with us while the servicing was taking place. She was a little delayed, so I had some time to chat to the salespeople.

I walked into the showroom where three tall, well dressed men were chatting. As I approached, two men drifted away and left me with the chief salesman. I introduced myself, told him I wanted to buy a car and that I knew exactly what I wanted — the soon to be launched Ioniq. The dollar signs fell out of his eyes, his facial expression changed, and he assured me that his dealership would never sell electric cars.

Recently, at an Australian Electric Vehicle Association meetup, I got chatting to two Electric Kona owners and they told me they had the same experience at the same dealership. “Won’t be there in 5 years,” quipped one. Revenge of the Kona buyers — they went and bought from the second dealership.

I had the exact opposite at this second Hyundai dealership, where they had made the effort to train one of their staff to be the “expert.” He gave us a great deal of information and was enthusiastic about the car. However, he was honest enough to tell us that the vehicle available at that time would not make it up the highway, over the mountains, and all the way to Warwick (200 km) on one charge. We were also treated well by the Renault dealership, but their Zoe could not do what we needed either.

I was invited to the launch of the Jaguar I-PACE down in the Valley (where all the upmarket cars are sold — including Teslas). The catering was excellent and the conversation interesting (quite an impressive crowd). Most of the information was given by PR people backed by a technician. I booked a test drive.

The next morning, my wife and I met the smiling salesman and went for a very short drive. When I queried the minuscule time we got to spend in the car, I was told I could have a longer drive when I put down a deposit. The I-PACE was retailing for more than twice the price of the Tesla Model 3.

No wonder Kia, about to launch the new EV6 in the UK, has had two models air freighted into the country and is taking them around to all the dealers before it is launched.

They might have to do that in Australia as well.

David Waterworth is a retired teacher who divides his time between looking after his grandchildren and trying to make sure they have a planet to live on. He owns 50 shares of Tesla [NASDAQ:TSLA].

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

We publish a number of guest posts from experts in a large variety of fields. This is our contributor account for those special people, organizations, agencies, and companies.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Coal

Australian Government Tries To Duck Its Responsibility. Does Minister Sussan Ley Care? Is She Appealing? You Betcha.

By David Waterworth I really prefer to write positive stories about the energy transition in Australia. As individuals, councils, and state press forward with...

4 hours ago

Cars

What Is OCPP & Why Is It Important To The Future Of Electric Cars?

By Darya Oreizi, founder at Charged Future. Edited by Matt Pressman at EVANNEX Electric vehicle charging stations are an emerging technology. As such, charging station...

9 hours ago

Cars

New Tesla Model 3 Price Revision In Australia Could Hint At Tesla Model Y Arrival

Nash of YouTube channel “Tesla in the Gong” has noted in a new video on YouTube that the Model Y now becoming available in...

16 hours ago

Autonomous Vehicles

Tesla FSD Will Soon Capture Turn Signals, Emergency Service Lights, & Hand Gestures

Elon Musk shared some golden Tesla FSD nuggets on Twitter earlier today. Eli Burton shared a video noting that Tesla Vision is able to...

19 hours ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.