Image courtesy of Tesla.

Batteries

Tesla’s 4680 Batteries Seem To Be In Production — Structural Battery Packs Coming?

Published

WholeMarsBlog shared a now-deleted Reddit post on Twitter that provided clues to just how soon Tesla’s first structural pack with the new 4680 battery cells will be ready. The post was deleted before I saw it, but the headline stated, “4680 battery is ready!

WholeMars continued the thread noting that this is as big of a deal as Tesla FSD Beta 9.

“This is incredible.

“It’s the whole floor of the vehicle. And then you can see the parts that connect to the front and rear underbody like they talked about at Battery Day.

“It’s so simple. It just looks like a structural element of the car, but it’s the whole battery pack.”

He then followed that part of the thread with two tweets showing a comparison of a Model S P85D battery pack with a slide from the presentation from Tesla’s Battery Day event, arguing that this new 4680 battery pack looks like the kind of structural battery pack Tesla revealed at Battery Day nearly a year ago.

This is great news if it’s true. The deletion of the Reddit post implies the information was leaked by someone who shouldn’t have done so. However, it seems to be confirmed by people in the know.

Johnna Crider is a Louisiana native who likes crawfish, gems, minerals, EVs, and advocates for sustainability. Johnna is also the host of GettingStoned.online, a jewelry artisan and a $TSLA shareholder.

