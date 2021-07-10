Driver Arrested For Firing Projectile Shots At A Tesla On Interstate 5

It’s like something out of a movie. The owner of a Tesla was driving down the highway when the unthinkable happened. Someone pulled up alongside them and fired something. The video taken from the Tesla’s cameras went viral on TikTok and the shooter can clearly be seen. He fired something that shattered the windows of the Tesla.

A driver has been arrested for allegedly firing a projectile at a #Tesla vehicle on a Sacramento-area freeway pic.twitter.com/lWuLc0l7dA — TESLA_saves_lives (@SavedTesla) July 9, 2021

The Tesla owner, Razvan Glavan, told CBS13 that he’d just bought the car. “I got glass all over after the incident,” said Glavan. He shared the video on TikTok and it went viral. He also listed the suspect’s license plate number and asked people to call the authorities if they saw him.

Glavan was grateful that he wasn’t hurt. “The whole vehicle was just full of shattered glass, so I’m sure if someone would’ve been there, they would’ve been badly hurt.”

The video going viral worked. CHP announced that they served a search warrant in the North Sacramento area in connection to the incident. The suspect is 42-year-old Jose Eliseo Capacho Bonilla, and he was caught sleeping in the same SUV that was captured in the Tesla cam video. The officers also found two handmade contraptions inside of Bonilla’s SUV that looked to have been used to fire projectiles. There were several BBs and almost a dozen other rocks carved into spheres.

The article didn’t mention why Bonillo decided to shoot up the Tesla with rocks and/or BBs, but it could have been an instance of road rage, or blind hatred for Tesla owners that many seem to have. In 2019, Inc.com published an article asking why so many people hate Teslas.

The article mentioned the common practice of blocking Tesla Superchargers with internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles (known as ICEing) and added that the market perception of Tesla could have a lot to do with it. The article also noted that Waymo was having a similar issue, with people physically attacking its self-driving cars.

Worst part is that the @Tesla driver was a young woman with a child in the car. She has been encouraged to report this to the police. pic.twitter.com/2oHvGKDkQ0 — Tesla Girl 🇨🇦 #FSDBetaCanada (@somi_teslagirl) July 7, 2021

Another form of aggression towards Tesla owners and EV owners, in general, is coal-rolling, which is demonstrated in the video above. I, too, have been coal-rolled while walking to the store. It’s much worse for pedestrians than those inside of a vehicle who at least have some sort of air filtration system that protects them. Imagine having all of that smoke blown in your face — leading you to choke on the air and have the aftertaste of diesel in your mouth.

Whether or not you’re a Tesla owner, the world is filled with people who sometimes aren’t in their right minds. Many of these people have weapons or the desire to harm others. Stay safe out there.