10 U.S. Cities Get Lo-No Grants To Help Buy Proterra Electric Buses

The U.S. Federal Transit Administration (FTA) offers “Low or No Emission Program Grants” (Low-No grants) to buy electric buses and related technology. U.S. electric bus, battery, and bus charging station manufacturer Proterra has announced that 10 different transit agencies have just been awarded Low-No grants to buy Proterra technology.

In particular, they will be buying “electric transit buses, charging infrastructure, and Proterra Powered low-floor shuttles in partnership with Optimal Electric Vehicles, LLC (Optimal-EV).”

Proterra’s battery systems currently power more than 650 electric buses across the continent, and those buses have driven more than 20 million miles along their transit service routes. In terms of climate impact, the company writes, “Proterra transit buses feature zero tailpipe emissions, saving approximately 230,000 pounds of greenhouse gases annually when replacing a diesel bus. The company’s fleet of zero-emission, electric transit buses have displaced over 100 million pounds of CO2 tailpipe emissions.”

Unfortunately, Proterra doesn’t reveal which 10 transit agencies won the grants and aim to use Proterra technology. However, on the technology side, the company does explain its newest offering and partnership a bit: “Last year, Proterra and Optimal EV announced an agreement to leverage Proterra’s best-in-class battery technology for the development of an all-electric S1LF low-floor cutaway shuttle bus for the North American market. The Proterra battery system powering the S1LF features 113 kWh of energy capacity and an all-electric, zero-emission drive system that is designed to enable more than 125 miles of driving range.”