Tesla Model Y Deliveries Begin in Europe in September

Published

I just hung out with a good friend of mine in Poland and learned that he received a notification from Tesla today indicating that he can now order a Tesla Model Y for delivery in September.

However, “Not_an_Analyst” got the news out earlier and also highlighted that this is the case in several European countries (as would be expected):

Also, a cool thing “Not_an_Analyst” did here is he or she included pricing for 4 different countries in Europe:

  • Netherlands Model Y Long Range — €64,000 ($76,013)
  • Netherlands Model Y Performance — €70,000 ($83,139)
  • Norway Model Y Long Range — 534,900 kr ($62,372)
  • Norway Model Y Performance — 589,900 kr ($68,786)
  • Germany Model Y Long Range — €56,990 ($67,687)
  • Germany Model Y Performance — €63,990 ($76,001)
  • France Model Y Long Range — €59,990 ($71,250)
  • France Model Y Performance — €66,990 ($79,564)

But what do Tesla Model Y deliveries in Europe in September mean? Well, it could mean many things. Here’s a list of what comes to mind for me:

  • Tesla Model Y demand in the US is finally low enough relative to Model Y production that Tesla can ship Model Ys to Europe (while that US demand recharges).
  • Many Tesla customers will be very happy. (It feels like forever since the Model Y came out in the US, doesn’t it?)
  • Model 3 “sales” (deliveries) in Europe will drop off a bit in the 3rd quarter since Tesla will be splitting Model 3 and Model Y deliveries without a huge ramp-up in production capacity (as far as I know).
  • A new wave of Tesla buyers may start building in Europe as people who are interested in an SUV this size get to see and experience the Model Y on the street.

Any other big ones I’m missing?

Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA], NIO [NIO], Xpeng [XPEV], Ford [F], ChargePoint [CHPT], Amazon [AMZN], Piedmont Lithium [PLL], Lithium Americas [LAC], Albemarle Corporation [ALB], Nouveau Monde Graphite [NMGRF], Talon Metals [TLOFF], Arclight Clean Transition Corp [ACTC], and Starbucks [SBUX]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

