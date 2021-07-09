Tesla Model Y Deliveries Begin in Europe in September

I just hung out with a good friend of mine in Poland and learned that he received a notification from Tesla today indicating that he can now order a Tesla Model Y for delivery in September.

However, “Not_an_Analyst” got the news out earlier and also highlighted that this is the case in several European countries (as would be expected):

The rumors were true …. European Model Y LR deliveries now scheduled to begin in September$TSLA@mortenlund89 @TroyTeslike pic.twitter.com/SUAkCeGhvs — Not_an_Analyst (@facts_tesla) July 9, 2021

Also, a cool thing “Not_an_Analyst” did here is he or she included pricing for 4 different countries in Europe:

Netherlands Model Y Long Range — €64,000 ($76,013)

Netherlands Model Y Performance — €70,000 ($83,139)

Norway Model Y Long Range — 534,900 kr ($62,372)

Norway Model Y Performance — 589,900 kr ($68,786)

Germany Model Y Long Range — €56,990 ($67,687)

Germany Model Y Performance — €63,990 ($76,001)

France Model Y Long Range — €59,990 ($71,250)

France Model Y Performance — €66,990 ($79,564)

But what do Tesla Model Y deliveries in Europe in September mean? Well, it could mean many things. Here’s a list of what comes to mind for me:

Tesla Model Y demand in the US is finally low enough relative to Model Y production that Tesla can ship Model Ys to Europe (while that US demand recharges).

Many Tesla customers will be very happy. (It feels like forever since the Model Y came out in the US, doesn’t it?)

Model 3 “sales” (deliveries) in Europe will drop off a bit in the 3rd quarter since Tesla will be splitting Model 3 and Model Y deliveries without a huge ramp-up in production capacity (as far as I know).

A new wave of Tesla buyers may start building in Europe as people who are interested in an SUV this size get to see and experience the Model Y on the street.

Any other big ones I’m missing?