Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Europe Traffic Jam We, the pedestrians. watch bicycles and scooters wizz by, Image, CleanTechnica

Air Quality

Carmakers Cannot Be Trusted After €875m Fine For Delaying Cleaner Cars

Published

Originally published on Transport & Environment.
By Eoin Bannon

Car manufacturers have been hit with a €875 million fine for illegally colluding to delay the supply of cleaner vehicles. Daimler, BMW, and Volkswagen Group colluded over five years to avoid competition on “cleaning better than what is required by law despite the relevant technology being available,” the European Commission said today. Green group Transport & Environment (T&E) said that in the wake of Dieselgate, when carmakers cheated emissions tests, the scandal shows the manufacturers cannot be trusted to put people’s health and the climate before profit.

Julia Poliscanova, senior director for vehicles and emobility at T&E, said: 

“Carmakers cannot be trusted to clean up cars. First they cheated on emissions tests, then they colluded to delay cleaner vehicles even though they had the technology. Only an EU target to switch to 100% emissions-free cars by 2035 will be enough to decarbonise by mid-century and avoid climate catastrophe.”

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

We publish a number of guest posts from experts in a large variety of fields. This is our contributor account for those special people, organizations, agencies, and companies.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Cars

Volkswagen Electric Vehicles Going “Over The Air”

The Tesla Model S came to market nearly a decade ago, in mid 2012. The vehicle was a shock to the system in a...

2 days ago

Buildings

Strategic Tax Credits to Decarbonize Buildings

Originally published on RMI.org By Heather Clark, Mark Kresowik & Darien Crimmin There is much talk about the urgency of climate change and how...

2 days ago

Cars

The BMW i4, iX, & iX3 Are Coming To South Africa!

There was a time when my dream car was a BMW. Here is how my love for BMW started. In high school, along with...

3 days ago

Batteries

Nearly 76 Gigawatt-Hours of Battery Cells Produced in U.S.A 2010–2020

Nearly 76 Gigawatt-hours of Battery Cell Capacity Was Produced for U.S. Plug-in Vehicle Market from 2010 to 2020 Five companies (AESC, LG Chem, Panasonic,...

3 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.