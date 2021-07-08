Connect with us

Charge It! Preparing Your Hometown for Electric Transit

Published

On July 28th, Charge It! Preparing Your Hometown for Electric Transit will be hosting a variety of speakers with a focus on helping rural towns and smaller municipalities solve challenges to electrification. Some of these challenges are fleet electrification, installation of EV charging infrastructure, power delivery, lack of community support, local availability of EVs, and overall lack of awareness.

For many rural towns and smaller cities, these challenges present key roadblocks to electrification.

Clean Cities coordinators from Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas will share case studies and guide you on best practices that help solve or even avoid challenges that would impede plans to deploy EVs and develop charging infrastructure, especially when it comes to what is needed to fit the needs of smaller transit systems.

Chris Nielson of eCab North America will be the guest speaker. Nielson uses Low Speed Electric Vehicles (LSEV) for his fleet of eCabs. He’s also part of a grant that provides eCabs and drivers to rural transit systems for first/last-mile trips, a cost-effective way to extend the reach of that transit.

He’ll be part of the Q&A section and will talk share his experiences with LSEVs and F/L mile applications. He’ll also provide tops to enhance your LSEV experience.

Other speakers include:

  • Adriane Jaynes, INCOG.
  • Eric Austin, Francis Energy.
  • Eric Pollard ACOG.
  • Elizabeth Munger, Lone Star Clean Fuels Alliance.
  • Ann Vail, Louisiana Clean Fuels.
  • Tami Alexander, Metropolitan Energy Center.

The webinar is free to attend and you can register here.

Johnna Crider is a Louisiana native who likes crawfish, gems, minerals, EVs, and advocates for sustainability. Johnna is also the host of GettingStoned.online, a jewelry artisan and a $TSLA shareholder.

