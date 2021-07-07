Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Cars

When & Where To Put EV Charging Stations In USA

Published

Researchers at Oak Ridge National Laboratory have developed a nationwide modeling tool to help infrastructure planners decide where and when to locate electric vehicle charging stations along interstate highways. The goal is to encourage the adoption of EVs for cross-country travel.

The free open-source software, called REVISE-II, takes into account EV growth forecasts, charging technology capabilities, intercity travel trends and driver demographics to help planners fill infrastructure gaps for charging facilities.

By inputting various assumptions, planners can generate scenarios for future charging infrastructure requirements to encourage acceptance of EVs and accommodate growth as more EVs are adopted.

These maps illustrate an estimate of projected EV charging infrastructure buildout through 2025 and 2040, respectively, using the REVISE-II software tool. Credit: Fei Xie/ORNL, U.S. Dept. of Energy

These maps illustrate an estimate of projected EV charging infrastructure buildout through 2025 and 2040, respectively, using the REVISE-II software tool. Credit: Fei Xie/ORNL, U.S. Dept. of Energy

“Providing infrastructure for intercity charging is a necessary step to make EVs fully competitive with conventional vehicles,” ORNL’s Fei Xie said. “This is a freely available planning tool that takes into account the complexity of intercity travel and helps decision makers more carefully plan these capital-intensive projects to support a nationwide, electrified future.”

Article and images courtesy of Oak Ridge National Laboratory, managed by UT-Battelle LLC for the US Department of Energy

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:
Written By

The mission of the U.S. Energy Department is to ensure America’s security and prosperity by addressing its energy, environmental and nuclear challenges through transformative science and technology solutions. Learn more.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Cars

Hands-Free: Improving EV Wireless Charging At Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Originally published by Oak Ridge National Laboratory. Consumer buy-in is key to the future of a decarbonized transportation sector in which electric vehicles largely...

June 9, 2021

Clean Power

U.S. Department of Energy Announces $6.5 Million to Modernize U.S. Water Infrastructure

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), in partnership with the National Alliance for Water Innovation (NAWI), announced a $6.5 million request for proposals (RFP)...

May 28, 2021

Batteries

DOE’s Energy Storage Grand Challenge Celebrates Women’s History Month

By Noël Bakhtian If you reflect on the immense contributions of the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE)’s 17 national laboratories to society since the...

March 25, 2021

Aviation

From Wet Waste to Flight: Scientists Announce Fast-Track Solution for Net-Zero-Carbon Sustainable Aviation Fuel

A Novel Pathway for “Drop-In” Sustainable Aviation Fuel May Lift Net-Zero Flights Off the Runway Sooner Than You Think

March 17, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.