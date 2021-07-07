Connect with us

Image courtesy Alpha Motor Corporation

Alpha Motor Corporation Announces Collaborative Vehicle With Heimplanet, Featuring Built-In Geodesic Tent

Published

Alpha Motor Corporation has just announced its brand new collaboration with German outdoor gear specialists Heimplanet. The WOLF+ Cloudbreak is a combination of each company’s respective products. The WOLF+ pickup truck is part of Alpha Motors line of electric vehicles, and is a truck geared for off-road adventuring. Heimplanet’s Cloudbreak tent has been designed specifically for this collaboration, and is an innovative geodesic tent that integrates effortlessly into the back of the truck.

Alpha Motor Corporation is a California startup developing sustainable, zero emission vehicles with a strong emphasis on forward thinking design, both inside and out. Its vehicles are built from a modular system, to minimize the cost and waste involved in repairing, replacing, and upgrading traditional motor vehicles.

“Our journey is grounded in coexistence with nature. ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) will shape the future of the automotive industry, and upcycling is a key solution,” said Alpha Motor Corporation. “Creativity is the main component to mainstream upcycling and that is beyond technology. We are passionate to find sustainable solutions in mobility that people can truly appreciate,” it continued.

Heimplanet is a German company specializing in outdoor camping equipment, known for researching and developing new technologies to innovative traditional equipment. Its inflatable, geodesic tents are the company’s flagship product, designed for maximum versatility and ease-of-use, featuring durable materials and a striking visual identity.

“Why just fulfill when you can exceed? We keep going until there is nothing left to improve. Is this an unrealistic goal? Probably. Does every great ambition start with a good portion of naivety? Most definitely! What’s the point of being a modern outdoor brand if you don’t take risks? In fact, we don’t care much about realistic, we care about what drives us forward,” stated HEIMPLANET.

The WOLF+ Cloudbreak combines the respective skills of each collaborator to create a cohesive product. The Cloudbreak tent features two access points, and opens onto the covered truck bed, which can be used as a rest platform. The tent material is highly durable and weather resistant, made from high-tenacity and rip-resistant polyester. The WOLF+ truck is built from steel, aluminum, and carbon fibers, and comes in either 4-wheel drive or rear-wheel drive. It features four seats and four doors, with the back doors being ¾ in size and hinging backwards. The truck comes in a new, limited color for the company — Carmel White, named for the sandstones of Carmel Beach, California.

The WOLF+ Cloudbreak is currently available to be reserved online at the Alpha Motor Corporation’s website.

Image courtesy Alpha Motor Corporation

In this article:, ,
Written By

Jonny Tiernan is a Publisher and Editor-In-Chief based in Berlin. A regular contributor to The Beam and CleanTechnica, he primarily covers topics related to the impact of new technology on our carbon-free future, plus broader environmental issues. Jonny also publishes the Berlin cultural magazine LOLA as well as managing the creative production for Next Generation Living Magazine.

Comments
Comments

