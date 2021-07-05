The Raintap Portable Water Station Brings Sustainable Water Management To Homes

It goes without saying that water is fundamental to human life, and yet in spite of this we are often not mindful of our water usage habits. Turning on a tap for water is so convenient that most people do not consider the fact that water is our most valuable resource. Many places across the globe experience issues related to the sustainability of water sources. Events in Texas earlier this year are a clear example of the havoc that can be wreaked when water supply is disrupted.

With its new Raintap portable water station, Studio Floris Schoonderbeek is playing its part in helping to address the issue of sustainable water management by providing a solution that helps people in their own homes. The Raintap is a barrel made from recycled plastic with a sink on the top and either one or two taps attached. The device collects rainwater, which through the use of its foot pump can then be used for multiple purposes, such as a washing station for cleaning hands or objects, as a source of water for gardening, and anything else you might need a source of water for.

Raintap works by hooking up the barrel to any standard drainpipe. The rain collected is stored in the barrel for use in the future. In addition to the foot pump, there is a small tap at the side of the barrel that can be used to dispense the water. There is also the option of connecting a standard freshwater source to the barrel and directing this through a second tap. This means you can use the water station for things that may require a freshwater source, without switching stations.

The concept behind the Raintap is to demonstrate that rainwater is a valuable and useful source of water, and to raise awareness of sustainable water management in the face of climate change. Any product or method that can contribute to water sustainability should be embraced.

On a larger scale, the issue of water consumption is a large problem for many industries and one that needs to be addressed. Companies such as Audi have recognized that water consumption is a problem. Audi has pledged to cut its water consumption by 50% by 2035, and part of its strategy is to use rainwater as a way to reduce the use of freshwater. While Audi is operating on a much larger scale than the Raintap product, it is a clear example that using rainwater to improve water sustainability is something that we should be incorporating at every level.

Image courtesy Raintap