EDF Dropping $2 Million To Push For American Jobs Plan

Published

There’s not doubt about it, one of the best chances for the United States to speed up its progress on cleantech and climate action is the American Jobs Plan. It’s also good for improving opportunity and quality of life in the United States for hundreds of millions of Americans. EDF, a notable environmental organization that is especially focused on the business sector, knows this well and is putting a good chunk of its cash behind the possibility. The organization is putting $2 million into ad campaigns to try to persuade the public to get more behind the American Jobs Plan and to try to get more of Congress to get behind it.

In particular, “Ads show job-creating potential of clean air and pro-climate investments,” EDF writes.

The new ad campaign is “calling on Congress to ‘Go Bold‘ by passing an American Jobs Plan that boosts the economy, promotes American industry, cleans the air and water and addresses the threat of climate change.” The ads are targeting swing states (states where Democrats or Republicans can win) through the end of August — Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Nevada, Florida, Iowa, and Michigan. EDF is also running campaign ads in D.C., of course.

“The videos will also be complemented by social media cards and banners showing the benefits of clean energy and other infrastructure investments to everyday Americans, including quotes from in-state leaders,” EDF ads.

“What Congress does over the next few weeks will determine if we are serious about rebuilding our economy, making the air and water cleaner for our kids and dealing with the threat of climate change. America wins when we go bold and take on the biggest challenges,” said Elizabeth Gore, Senior Vice President, Political Affairs at EDF. “We can create millions of jobs, out-compete Europe and China and leave a safer world for our kids — but only if Congress goes big.”

It’s hard to say what the best move is in order to get the American Jobs Plan through. So much rests in the hands of just a few people who are hard to understand and hard to get onboard (Manchin, Sinema, …). This has been the biggest issue and the most bewildering.

Of course, the elements of the American Jobs Plan are massively popular across the country, because they are so helpful and necessary. As EDF writes, “EDF supports the American Jobs Plan proposed by President Biden, which includes significant investments to move the US to cleaner buses, trucks, cars and electric power. A strong American Jobs Plan will limit pollution from power plants, address environmental injustice, assist in fostering a just transition for fossil fuel workers and help the US regain international leadership in manufacturing.”

Look out for the ads and let us know what you think.

