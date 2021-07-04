Top 3 Electric Models In 10 Countries With Highest EV Market Share

The top 10 countries with the highest share of new car sales coming from 100% electric vehicles are featured below. Additionally, I’m listing the top 3 fully electric models in each of those countries and their share of the overall plugin vehicle market.

The data and charts come from EAFO except in the case of one country (which will be obvious), and the sales used for the rankings come from the period January–April 2021.

In case you want to take a guess at what the top countries are and what the top models in each of those countries are, I’m sticking an image in first to block the view.

1. Norway

50.1% BEV market share (and 31.4% PHEV market share).

Volkswagen ID.4 (6.7% of plugin vehicle market) Tesla Model 3 (6.4%) Audi e-tron (6.1%)

2. Iceland

27.8% BEV market share (and 34.7% PHEV market share).

Tesla Model 3 (7.5% of plugin vehicle market) Nissan LEAF (7.4%) Hyundai Kona EV (3.9%)

3. Austria

10.3% BEV market share (and 6% PHEV market share).

Tesla Model 3 (11.5% of plugin vehicle market) Volkswagen ID.3 (7.6%) Volkswagen ID.4 (5.1%)

4. Germany

9.7% BEV market share (and 11.9% PHEV market share).

Volkswagen e-Up! (5.2% of plugin vehicle market) Volkswagen ID.3 (4.3%) Hyundai Kona EV (3.8%)

5. Sweden

8.7% BEV market share (and 28.3% PHEV market share).

Volkswagen ID.4 (3.7% of plugin vehicle market) Tesla Model 3 (3.3%) Kia Niro EV (2.7%)

6. Switzerland

8.2% BEV market share (and 8.2% PHEV market share).

Volkswagen ID.3 (6.7% of plugin vehicle market) Tesla Model 3 (6.2%) Renault ZOE (4.7%)

7. China

8.2% BEV market share (and 1.8% PHEV market share).

Wuling Mini EV (18.9% of plugin vehicle market) Tesla Model 3 (8.9%) BYD Han EV (4.1%)

8. Luxembourg

8% BEV market share (and 10.2% PHEV market share).

Tesla Model 3 (6.3% of plugin vehicle market) Fiat 500e (4.6%) Volkswagen ID.3 (3.8%)

9. UK

7% BEV market share (and 6.7% PHEV market share).

Tesla Model 3 (9.5% of plugin vehicle market) Kia Niro EV (5.1%) Nissan LEAF (3.7%)

10. France

6.9% BEV market share (and 7.3% PHEV market share).

Peugeot e-208 (7.3% of plugin vehicle market) Tesla Model 3 (7.2%) Renault ZOE (5.9%)

So, the Tesla Model 3 won 1st place four times, the Volkswagen ID.4 twice, the Volkswagen ID.3 once, the Volkswagen e-Up! once, the Peugeot e-208 once, and the Wuling Mini EV once.

Also, the Tesla Model 3 made it into the top 3 the highest number of times — in 9 out of the top 10 countries. The only market where it wasn’t in the top 3 was, unsurprisingly, Germany.

Any other observations?