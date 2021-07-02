Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Brightdrop EV 600 Electric Delivery Van
Image courtesy of GM

Clean Transport

GM Pushes Up Production Start For Brightdrop EV 600 Electric Delivery Van

Strong demand has convinced General Motors to begin producing the EV600 electric delivery van sooner than planned.

Published

Earlier this year, General Motors announced the creation of Brightdrop, a new startup company focused on bringing electric delivery vans to market. GM anticipates the last mile delivery segment for parcel and food delivery could be worth as much as $850 billion by 2025 and it wants to get there firstest with the mostest.

The company’s first offering is the EV600, so named because it will have more than 600 cubic feet of cargo capacity. Based on GM’s Ultium battery technology, it features high power charging at levels up to 125 kW and a range of up to 250 miles. GM already has orders for 500 of the EV600 from Fed Ex and 12,000 from Merchants Fleet.

Interest in the EV600 has been so strong, in fact, that GM announced this week it is moving the start of production forward by several months and doubling the number of trucks it expects to build. According to GM Authority, the EV600 will be manufactured at the CAMI factory in Ingersoll, Ontario. A single shift will begin building them later this year with a second shift being added soon afterward.

Follow The Money

Brightdrop EV 600 Electric Delivery Van

Image courtesy of General Motors

What is driving demand for the EV600? “Folks on the commercial side don’t really care about the technology — they care about the economics,” Brett Smith, director of technology at research firm CAR, tells TechCrunch. Reduced expenses from a combination of lower maintenance and lower fuel costs are what get the attention of fleet managers, who typically track total operating expenses down to the tenth of a cent per mile.

“BrightDrop offers a smarter way to deliver goods and services,” said GM CEO Mary Barra when she announced the new startup at CES. “We are building on our significant expertise in electrification, mobility applications, telematics and fleet management, with a new one-stop-shop solution for commercial customers to move goods in a better, more sustainable way.”

The BrightDrop EV600 offers fleet managers another incentive. Each vehicle will feature advanced connectivity that will allow them to know where every vehicle is in real time as well as providing remote battery and charging management, driver safety coaching, incident recording, remote diagnostics, safety alerts, predictive maintenance insights, and over the air updates.

A Full Suite Of Safety Features

People don’t often associate road accidents with the cost of operating a fleet of vehicles, but every time a delivery van has an encounter with another vehicle, a pedestrian, or a bicyclist during the work day, lost productivity and higher insurance premiums are the result. The EV600 comes standard with front and rear park assist, automatic emergency braking, forward collision alert, following distance indicator, front pedestrian braking, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, automatic high beams, and a rear vision camera.

Optional safety and driver assistance features include rear cross-traffic braking, blind zone steering assist, reverse automatic braking, Surround Vision, rear pedestrian alert, and enhanced automatic emergency braking, among others.

Styling wise, the EV600 delivery van is not much to look at, but from the perspective of a fleet owner, it is a thing of beauty.

Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Steve writes about the interface between technology and sustainability from his homes in Florida and Connecticut or anywhere else the Singularity may lead him. You can follow him on Twitter but not on any social media platforms run by evil overlords like Facebook.

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

EV Sales Charts, Graphs, & Stats

Advertisement

Our Electric Car Driver Report

 
Read our new report on electric car drivers, what they desire, and what they require.

30 Electric Car Benefits

Tesla Model 3 Video

Renewable Energy 101 In Depth

solar power facts

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

renewable energy HVDC transmission railway renewable energy HVDC transmission railway

Clean Transport

Railroads To Pour Cold Renewable Energy Water On Fossil Energy Stakeholders

If all goes according to plan, renewable energy from the Midwest will slip under the railroad tracks to avoid transmission line opponents.

4 days ago

Cars

GM Plant Security Mistakes Tesla For Foreign-Made Vehicle, Tickets Owner For “Foreign In Domestic Lot”

It’s Saturday, so how about a fun/funny story? The idea that a Tesla isn’t an American car is not only a myth, but is...

6 days ago

Clean Transport

GM Picks Up Hydrogen Fuel Cell Torch (Again) After Nikola Debacle

From the Electrovan to trucks, airplanes and locomotives, GM is finally having its hydrogen fuel cell moment, with an assist from the Army.

June 23, 2021

Cars

12% Plugin Vehicle Share In China!

Plugins are a hot item in China, having scored over 190,000 registrations last month and jumping 146% compared to the same month last year,...

June 22, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.